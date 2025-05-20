Youth scales Broughty Castle in ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youth scales Broughty Castle in ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt

More police patrols are being planned in Broughty Ferry in the wake of the anti-social behaviour.

By James Simpson
The youth was pictured climbing the walls of Broughty Castle. Image: Broughty Ferry Facebook group
A youth has been spotted scaling the walls of Broughty Castle in an “extremely dangerous” stunt.

A photo showing the youngster about halfway up the outside wall of the castle was shared on social media on Sunday evening.

The photo, shared on a Broughty Ferry Facebook group, showed a large group of youths watching on as the youth appeared to be climbing up a drainpipe.

It has prompted fresh concerns about anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry and calls for more police patrols.

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears says he has been told there will be increased police patrols in the area.

‘Extremely concerning’ to see youth climbing Broughty Castle wall

He told The Courier: “I was contacted by residents regarding the incident over the weekend.

“It was incredibly dangerous and extremely concerning to see someone climbing the building like that.

“It’s a very old castle, and I’m not sure how safe that piping would be.

“Aesthetically, we wouldn’t want to see anti-climb measures placed on the outside of the building.

“There have been concerns about a spate of anti-social incidents during the recent hot weather.

“While the majority of young people are perfectly well behaved, there is a minority causing issues.

Concerns have been raised over the incident at Broughty Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’ve contacted Police Scotland to request a visible police presence around the castle and beach area.

“Prevention is better than cure, and it’s proven that a police presence can deter anti-social behaviour.”

He also believes there needs to be more “diversionary activities” to help keep youths occupied.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operates the castle, said: “We are aware of this incident and would encourage anyone who witnesses dangerous, criminal or anti-social behaviour at Broughty Castle to report it to Police Scotland immediately.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Broughty Castle was given a stay of execution last year amid fears it could close to the public in a cost-cutting move.

