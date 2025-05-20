Youth scales Broughty Castle in ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt

A youth has been spotted scaling the walls of Broughty Castle in an “extremely dangerous” stunt.

A photo showing the youngster about halfway up the outside wall of the castle was shared on social media on Sunday evening.

The photo, shared on a Broughty Ferry Facebook group, showed a large group of youths watching on as the youth appeared to be climbing up a drainpipe.

It has prompted fresh concerns about anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry and calls for more police patrols.

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears says he has been told there will be increased police patrols in the area.

‘Extremely concerning’ to see youth climbing Broughty Castle wall

He told The Courier: “I was contacted by residents regarding the incident over the weekend.

“It was incredibly dangerous and extremely concerning to see someone climbing the building like that.

“It’s a very old castle, and I’m not sure how safe that piping would be.

“Aesthetically, we wouldn’t want to see anti-climb measures placed on the outside of the building.

“There have been concerns about a spate of anti-social incidents during the recent hot weather.

“While the majority of young people are perfectly well behaved, there is a minority causing issues.

“I’ve contacted Police Scotland to request a visible police presence around the castle and beach area.

“Prevention is better than cure, and it’s proven that a police presence can deter anti-social behaviour.”

He also believes there needs to be more “diversionary activities” to help keep youths occupied.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operates the castle, said: “We are aware of this incident and would encourage anyone who witnesses dangerous, criminal or anti-social behaviour at Broughty Castle to report it to Police Scotland immediately.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Broughty Castle was given a stay of execution last year amid fears it could close to the public in a cost-cutting move.