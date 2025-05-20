Motorcyclist, 70, taken to hospital after crash between Dunblane and Doune

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between Dunblane and Doune.

Emergency services were called to the A820 at around 6pm on Monday.

The crash involved a black Renault Megane and a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 70-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

The driver of the Renault Megane was uninjured.

Police keen to speak to driver of blue estate car after A820 crash

Constable Andrew Wood said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to the driver of a blue Toyota Avensis estate, who we believe was in the area at the time.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and has dashcam footage to check their recordings, as they may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2778 of May 19.