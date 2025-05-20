Motorcyclist, 70, taken to hospital after crash between Dunblane and Doune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist, 70, taken to hospital after crash between Dunblane and Doune

The crash on the A820 involved a black Renault Megane and a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

By Neil Henderson
Crash happened on the A820 between Dunblane and Doune.
The crash happened on the A820 between Dunblane and Doune. Image: Google Street View

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between Dunblane and Doune.

Emergency services were called to the A820 at around 6pm on Monday.

The crash involved a black Renault Megane and a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 70-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

The driver of the Renault Megane was uninjured.

Police keen to speak to driver of blue estate car after A820 crash

Constable Andrew Wood said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to the driver of a blue Toyota Avensis estate, who we believe was in the area at the time.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and has dashcam footage to check their recordings, as they may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2778 of May 19.

