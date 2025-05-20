Kirkcaldy disruption warning as 3,000+ to take part in Orange walk through town centre

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in next month’s Orange walk in Kirkcaldy.

Residents and drivers are being warned of disruption as the parade makes its way through the town centre.

Fife Council says the County Grand Orange Lodge of the East of Scotland event will take place on Saturday June 28.

The procession will begin at Beveridge Park, involving around 3,500 marchers, and follow a circular route through the centre of the town.

Parking facilities at the green space will be closed from 6am on the day, and activities in the park have been cancelled.

The local authority has advised that roads will be closed from noon and will reopen soon after the parade.

Marchers will return to the park at around 4pm as the procession reaches its conclusion.

Motorists parking in the town centre before midday will not be able to move their vehicles until the parade has concluded.

Kirkcaldy High Street will be unaffected during the march, but some bus services will be impacted.