Transport bosses launch safety review after Perth M90 flyover crashes

Transport bosses will launch a safety review after two separate crashes on the M90 flyovers in Perth.

Transport Scotland has confirmed a review will take place into the safety of the flyover bridges at the Craigend Interchange.

It comes after two lorries crashed through the M90 barriers at Craigend in just over three years.

Earlier this month, a HGV broke through the parapets of the bridge – which takes traffic from Broxden towards Edinburgh – and landed on the A912 road below.

The 38-year-old male driver was left fighting for his life.

His current condition remains unknown.

Second lorry crash in three years at Perth M90 flyover

In 2021, a lorry crashed through the barriers of the M90 flyover, which carries traffic from Dundee to Broxden.

The 55-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle landed on the A912 below.

In both incidents, the roads were closed for more than 24 hours while a collision investigation took place.

The Transport Scotland probe into the lorry crash from earlier this month is ongoing.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “First and foremost, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those involved in this accident.

“As with all serious accidents, we will work alongside Police Scotland and our Operating Company to fully understand the circumstances and ensure any improvements identified are taken forward.

“As a police investigation is ongoing we are limited in what we can say at the moment. We will review information on the incident from Police Scotland, and consider whether changes to existing parapets may be required.”