Dunfermline street sealed off while police at nearby school

Police have sealed off a Dunfermline street while officers are also on the scene at a nearby school.

Part of Ericht Drive in Dulloch was sealed off at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

CID and uniformed officers are said to be speaking to people in the area.

At the same time, at least two police vans are on Roe Deer Place, a short distance from the taped-off street.

A police car has also parked up at Calaiswood Crescent, at the entrance to Woodmill High School.

Two officers were seen entering the school grounds with several officers on the playing fields.

An eyewitness said: “The area is taped off with a car within cordon with occupants still inside.

“CID as well as uniformed officers questioning various people.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

