News Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag Offers for the Victoria Bar on Montrose Street close this week. By Graham Brown May 20 2025, 12:02pm May 20 2025, 12:02pm Share Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5249349/victoria-bar-brechin-auction-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions A once busy Brechin bar is on offer for under £100,000. The Victoria Bar sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road. It is up for auction with a guide price of £95k. The Future Property Auctions sale ends at noon on Friday. The pub was a popular haunt for decades, especially with sports fans. The main bar area is on the ground floor. The main bar area. Image: Future Property Auctions An interior shot of the bar. Image: Future Property Auctions And the property includes a function room in the basement. It still has a premises licence, but the sale schedule for the bar says it offers the potential for a number of uses, including possible residential conversion. It could also be suitable for use as a shop, coffee shop, beauty salon or barbers. The Victoria Bar’s basement function room. Image: Future Property Auctions Rental potential is forecast at around £15k a year. The same auction also includes a town centre shop in Brechin, which is back on offer. It sits on a prime site at the corner of Swan Street and High Street. The shop is currently empty but has previously been a florists, kitchen and bathroom outlet and printed clothing shop. The guide price is £49,000.
Conversation