Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag

A once busy Brechin bar is on offer for under £100,000.

The Victoria Bar sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road.

It is up for auction with a guide price of £95k.

The Future Property Auctions sale ends at noon on Friday.

The pub was a popular haunt for decades, especially with sports fans.

The main bar area is on the ground floor.

And the property includes a function room in the basement.

It still has a premises licence, but the sale schedule for the bar says it offers the potential for a number of uses, including possible residential conversion.

It could also be suitable for use as a shop, coffee shop, beauty salon or barbers.

Rental potential is forecast at around £15k a year.

The same auction also includes a town centre shop in Brechin, which is back on offer.

It sits on a prime site at the corner of Swan Street and High Street.

The shop is currently empty but has previously been a florists, kitchen and bathroom outlet and printed clothing shop.

The guide price is £49,000.