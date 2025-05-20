Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag

Offers for the Victoria Bar on Montrose Street close this week.

By Graham Brown
The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions
A once busy Brechin bar is on offer for under £100,000.

The Victoria Bar sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road.

It is up for auction with a guide price of £95k.

The Future Property Auctions sale ends at noon on Friday.

The pub was a popular haunt for decades, especially with sports fans.

The main bar area is on the ground floor.

Victoria Bar in Brechin up for auction.
The main bar area. Image: Future Property Auctions
Interior of Victoria Bar in Brechin.
An interior shot of the bar. Image: Future Property Auctions

And the property includes a function room in the basement.

It still has a premises licence, but the sale schedule for the bar says it offers the potential for a number of uses, including possible residential conversion.

It could also be suitable for use as a shop, coffee shop, beauty salon or barbers.

Function room in Victoria Bar, Brechin.
The Victoria Bar’s basement function room. Image: Future Property Auctions

Rental potential is forecast at around £15k a year.

The same auction also includes a town centre shop in Brechin, which is back on offer.

It sits on a prime site at the corner of Swan Street and High Street.

The shop is currently empty but has previously been a florists, kitchen and bathroom outlet and printed clothing shop.

The guide price is £49,000.

