Dundee Planning Ahead: New city centre bar and restaurant and Magdalen Green footbridge replacement

Plans to transform the former Medina Bar and Grill on the Nethergate have taken a step forward.

The Courier revealed in March that the owners of Groucho’s Music Bar are set to open a new venue in Dundee.

The Paddock will open in the Nethergate premises which was home to Medina before “closing for refurbishment” in February.

The new bar and restaurant will offer experimental cocktails, “boozy brunches” and afternoon tea.

There will also be social darts lanes, large screens for sporting events and live acoustic acts and DJs.

Now, a planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out internal and external alterations.

A separate application has also been submitted for signage to be erected at the front of the building.

Magdalen Green footbridge

Meanwhile, Dundee councillors have given the green light to plans to demolish and replace the ageing Magdalen Green footbridge.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Two separate planning applications were submitted for project – one to demolish the existing bridge and another to build a new one.

Both were discussed – and approved – by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Dog grooming business gets green-light

A dog grooming business could be set to open in a former gravestone manufacturing premises after plans were approved.

A change of use application has been lodged with the local authority by a company called ‘Boopie Snoots’ earlier this year.

The change of use will allow the dog groomers to operate out of the 39 Glamis Road premises.

The building was most recently a sculptures workshop for Robertson Memorials.

Dundee housing estate

Plans for a housing development near Dundee’s Kingspark School have also been approved despite 57 objections being lodged against the application.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee met on Monday to discuss an application for 31 homes to be built on land a stone’s throw away from the additional needs school.

The affordable housing development will be a mix of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom flats.

The proposal also includes a new junction from Clepington Road.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St John’s RC High School.

It lies between Clepington Road in the north and Kingspark to the south.

Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans.

