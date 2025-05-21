Dundee Planning Ahead: New city centre bar and restaurant and Magdalen Green footbridge replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: New city centre bar and restaurant and Magdalen Green footbridge replacement

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
An artist impression of the new footbridge. Image: Dundee City Council.
Plans to transform the former Medina Bar and Grill on the Nethergate have taken a step forward.

The Courier revealed in March that the owners of Groucho’s Music Bar are set to open a new venue in Dundee.

The Paddock will open in the Nethergate premises which was home to Medina before “closing for refurbishment” in February.

The new bar and restaurant will offer experimental cocktails, “boozy brunches” and afternoon tea.

The former Medina restaurant is on the corner of South Tay Street. Image: DC Thomson.

There will also be social darts lanes, large screens for sporting events and live acoustic acts and DJs.

Now, a planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out internal and external alterations.

A separate application has also been submitted for signage to be erected at the front of the building.

Magdalen Green footbridge

Meanwhile, Dundee councillors have given the green light to plans to demolish and replace the ageing Magdalen Green footbridge.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

The new bridge will replace the current structure which is at the end of its design life. Image: Dundee City Council.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Two separate planning applications were submitted for project – one to demolish the existing bridge and another to build a new one.

Both were discussed – and approved – by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Dog grooming business gets green-light

A dog grooming business could be set to open in a former gravestone manufacturing premises after plans were approved.

A change of use application has been lodged with the local authority by a company called ‘Boopie Snoots’ earlier this year.

The premises could soon be a dog groomer. Image: Google Maps.

The change of use will allow the dog groomers to operate out of the 39 Glamis Road premises.

The building was most recently a sculptures workshop for Robertson Memorials.

Dundee housing estate

Plans for a housing development near Dundee’s Kingspark School have also been approved despite 57 objections being lodged against the application.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee met on Monday to discuss an application for 31 homes to be built on land a stone’s throw away from the additional needs school.

The affordable housing development will be a mix of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom flats.

An application was lodged last year seeking permission to build affordable housing off Clepington Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

The proposal also includes a new junction from Clepington Road.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St John’s RC High School.

It lies between Clepington Road in the north and Kingspark to the south.

Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Medina transformation 

Magdalen Green Footbridge 

Glamis Road Dog groomer 

Kingspark housing development 

Conversation