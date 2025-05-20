Man taken to hospital after off-road motorcycle crash in Dundee

A man in his sixties was taken to hospital after he was hit by an off-road motorcycle in Dundee.

The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop after striking the man on Fintry Road at around 11.25am on Friday.

Instead, they continued on to Finella Place.

Police have appealed for information after the incident.

The driver has been described as wearing a black helmet and a light-coloured jacket.

Police also seized an off-road motorcycle in the Linlathen area in April after a 13-year-old boy was found to have been driving it in a careless manner.

14 charged in police crackdown on illegal off-road motorcycle riding in Dundee

Police say they are cracking down on the anti-social and illegal use of off-road motorcycles or similar vehicles.

Fourteen people have been charged for road traffic offences by the Longhaugh Community Policing Team in Dundee since the beginning of March.

All have been reported to the Scottish Children’s Reporter or the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.