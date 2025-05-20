Tourist tells of ‘terrifying’ 10-minute attack by 12 dogs on Perthshire estate

A holidaymaker has relived her terrifying ordeal of being attacked by 12 “out-of-control” dogs on a Perthshire estate.

Last week’s incident on the Craiganour Estate, two miles west of Kinloch Rannoch, is being investigated by the police.

Although not seriously hurt, the 57-year-old from Ayrshire required hospital treatment for bites and puncture wounds during a 10-minute attack.

The woman, who has asked to only be identified as Alison, says the attack happened as she walked alone on a public footpath on the estate past Annat Farm last Friday evening.

Tourist says ‘I could have been killed’ on Kinloch Rannoch estate

Alison said: “I was very lucky not to have been even more badly injured or even killed by these 12 dogs.

“They had me on the ground and it was only after I screamed for help that the owner eventually came out and called the dogs off but only after I had been attacked and bitten.

“The attack lasted around 10 minutes and it was very frightening.

“My priority now is to alert others about these dogs and prevent another attack.”

She said that as she approached the farm she became aware of the dogs who were all loose and apparently out of control.

She said: “They were mostly smallish dogs but one larger dog that I would describe as a bully type dog is the main one that attacked me.

“I had my hoodie around my waist and the dog grabbed it and the next thing I knew I was on the ground.

“It bit my upper arm, causing four puncture wounds that required treatment at the hospital and I have been left with extensive bruising.

“At the same time a smaller dog was biting my leg.”

She added: “The bigger dog was very near my face and the other dogs were all around.

“I decided the best thing to do would be to scream to attract attention.

“A woman appeared and then a man who I believe was a gamekeeper.

“He managed to get the dogs off me but they didn’t all have very good recall.”

Alison: ‘I want to warn others’ after dog attack

She said: “It was a terrifying experience as I could do nothing to defend myself or get the dogs off me.

“I was on a very clearly marked public footpath that seems to be well-used.

“I want to warn others to stay away.

“I also hope that whoever owns the dogs keeps them locked up in future.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Saturday, May 17, we were made aware of a woman being injured by a dog on a footpath near the B846, near Kinloch Rannoch.

“The incident happened around 6.30pm on Friday, May 16.

The woman attended hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

A spokesperson for Savills of Perth, who acts as factors for the estate, said: “We are deeply concerned about what sounds to have been a very distressing incident and have expressed our sympathy to the individual affected.

We are conducting an urgent internal review, engaging with the relevant authorities.”