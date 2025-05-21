Transport secretary defends Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout changes after more than 1k complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport secretary defends Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout changes after more than 1k complaints

Fiona Hyslop insists traffic flows at the Dundee junction are being monitored.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Traffic lights being installed at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scotland’s transport secretary has broken her silence after hundreds of complaints about delays at the Swallow Roundabout.

Fiona Hyslop was invited to visit the Dundee junction after motorists hit out at new traffic lights and markings installed at the city’s western entrance.

Commuters have complained about journey times between Perthshire and Dundee doubling since the changes, while a safety audit has highlighted how “confusing” markings on the road could lead to crashes.

Despite being handed a dossier with complaints from more than 1,000 drivers by Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes, Ms Hyslop has turned down an invitation to visit the roundabout.

However, she insists that work is being done to try to improve traffic flows.

Transport secretary says traffic flows being monitored at Swallow Roundabout

In a letter to the councillor, Ms Hyslop insisted the lights and markings were “necessary to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic” following the construction of new homes at Dykes of Gray.

Ms Hyslop said: “An important part of the new layout features dedicated crossing facilities for those walking and cycling, allowing the public to safely cross the road, even during the busiest times.

“These features will mean parents, children and commuters will have the facility to walk and cycle from the Dykes of Gray development.

“It is likely to take some time for drivers to fully adapt to the new road layout at what is already an extremely busy part of the trunk road network, and we would encourage road users to plan their journeys accordingly as some delays may be anticipated, particularly at peak times.”

The SNP politician told Mr Forbes that “when first installed, the developer (Springfield) monitored the flow of traffic at this location in order to minimise the timings”.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Traffic at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

She added: “I would like to assure you that all organisations will continue to monitor the flows of traffic to inform on potential improvements to the functionality while ensuring this route is as effective as possible for both motorised and non-motorised road users travelling in the area.”

The Swallow Roundabout will eventually come under the control of Amey on behalf of the government agency Transport Scotland, but remains under the control of Springfield for now.

Mr Forbes said he was “disappointed” with the transport secretary’s response.

He said: “I really had hoped she would find time to come and visit the site, and I had constituents offering to allow her to join them on their daily commute.

“The fact that the safety audit has flagged up the signage issue is good but it was so obvious, I really don’t think it needed a safety audit to establish this.”

Councillor Angus Forbes at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Angus Forbes

He added: “The lack of any concern about the sequence of the lights is a real worry for me.

“Clearly it’s causing big problems, not just for people sitting in the traffic but also for Kingoodie and Longforgan.

“At some point, this will become part of the trunk road network and Amey will be responsible for it.

“I’ll just have to keep raising it with them.”

Springfield says it is still considering the findings of the safety audit, and due to a “strict process” involving multiple agencies, it cannot put a timeline on when any changes may be carried out.

