Man, 31, charged after player hit by chair at Dundee United v Aberdeen game

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a player was hit by a chair following the Dundee United v Aberdeen game.

Dons defender Jack Mackenzie needed stitches after he was hit by the chair in the aftermath of United’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday.

Police said it appeared to have been thrown from the Fair Play Stand, which had been housing away supporters.

It happened as United fans invaded the pitch after they had secured fourth place in the Premiership, finishing ahead of their north-east rivals.

Man due in court over Tannadice chair incident

The man has been charged in connection with reckless conduct.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ray Bernie said: “Any type of disorder has a huge impact on the public and the overwhelming majority of football supporters who simply want to enjoy these occasions safely.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and such acts which endanger people will be fully investigated.

“Officers have worked quickly to make this arrest and I would like to thank the public and both clubs for their continued support and assisting us during our inquiries.”