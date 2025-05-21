MOD raises ‘bird strike’ concerns over £16m Craigtoun development in St Andrews

The Ministry of Defence has expressed “bird strike” concerns over a £16 million St Andrews retail plan.

The proposed Craigtoun site is within the safeguarding zone for Leuchars Army base, just 3.6 miles away.

And the MOD is concerned it could attract flocking birds, which could then collide with aircraft heading to and from the aerodrome.

Assistant safeguarding manager Fi Morrison has now advised on measures to prevent roosting, particularly under solar panels on the roofs of the new buildings.

Developers West Coast Estates say they are confident their proposals fully address the risks.

‘New habitats could attract flocking birds’

The MOD was consulted on the planning application due to its proposed location.

Ms Morrison says the department has no objection to the St Andrews development.

However, she adds: “Within this zone, the principal concern of the MOD is the creation of new habitats may attract and support populations of large or flocking birds close to an aerodrome.”

And she advises that any solar panels with gaps underneath should be proofed to exclude access to pigeons.

“This can be achieved by netting or other material secured to the panel and the roof, or by a solid barrier in the gap,” she said.

Assurance over Craigtoun bird strike concerns

A spokesperson for the developer has responded to the MOD’s observations.

They said: “The solar panels proposed are designed as a solid block with no gaps between them, and they sit tightly against the roof sheets.

“This eliminates the usual nesting spaces found behind tilted panels on flat roofs, so we’re confident the risk of bird roosting has been addressed.

“Their inclusion reflects West Coast Estates’ commitment to incorporating low-carbon technologies into its developments where appropriate.”

Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates says its proposal for the 42-acre site could create 170 new jobs and boost the economy.

The application forms the first stage of a wider development for Craigtoun, which includes more than 1,000 homes.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for the masterplan as a whole.

“We look forward to Fife Council’s determination of the application in the coming months.”