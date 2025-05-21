MOD raises ‘bird strike’ concerns over £16m Craigtoun development in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MOD raises ‘bird strike’ concerns over £16m Craigtoun development in St Andrews

The Ministry of Defence has offered advice on how to prevent birds flocking on the flight path to the Leuchars Army base.

By Claire Warrender
How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
How the Craigtoun development in St Andrews could look. Image: Supplied by West Coast Developments

The Ministry of Defence has expressed “bird strike” concerns over a £16 million St Andrews retail plan.

The proposed Craigtoun site is within the safeguarding zone for Leuchars Army base, just 3.6 miles away.

And the MOD is concerned it could attract flocking birds, which could then collide with aircraft heading to and from the aerodrome.

Assistant safeguarding manager Fi Morrison has now advised on measures to prevent roosting, particularly under solar panels on the roofs of the new buildings.

Developers West Coast Estates say they are confident their proposals fully address the risks.

‘New habitats could attract flocking birds’

The MOD was consulted on the planning application due to its proposed location.

Ms Morrison says the department has no objection to the St Andrews development.

How one of the Craigtoun restaurants could look
An artist's impression of how one of the restaurants could look. Image: West Coast Developments.

However, she adds: “Within this zone, the principal concern of the MOD is the creation of new habitats may attract and support populations of large or flocking birds close to an aerodrome.”

And she advises that any solar panels with gaps underneath should be proofed to exclude access to pigeons.

“This can be achieved by netting or other material secured to the panel and the roof, or by a solid barrier in the gap,” she said.

Assurance over Craigtoun bird strike concerns

A spokesperson for the developer has responded to the MOD’s observations.

They said: “The solar panels proposed are designed as a solid block with no gaps between them, and they sit tightly against the roof sheets.

“This eliminates the usual nesting spaces found behind tilted panels on flat roofs, so we’re confident the risk of bird roosting has been addressed.

A map shows the site of the proposed Craigtoun Development in St Andrews.
The location of the proposed Craigtoun development, less than four miles from Leuchars Army base has prompted concern over possible bird strike. Image: Supplied by West Coast Developments.

“Their inclusion reflects West Coast Estates’ commitment to incorporating low-carbon technologies into its developments where appropriate.”

Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates says its proposal for the 42-acre site could create 170 new jobs and boost the economy.

The application forms the first stage of a wider development for Craigtoun, which includes more than 1,000 homes.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for the masterplan as a whole.

“We look forward to Fife Council’s determination of the application in the coming months.”

