Dogs on leads rule agreed for Angus cemeteries – but how will it be enforced?

Dogs are to be banned from roaming free in Angus cemeteries in a move council chiefs hope will be self-policing.

A new rule requiring dogs to be kept on leads in local graveyards was agreed by councillors on Tuesday.

It is in response to problems caused by irresponsible owners who don’t pick up after their pet – sometimes when it has fouled a resting place.

But the authority admitted it will take a softly-softly approach to enforcement.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig asked: “One of the questions I’ve been asked a few times is how would this be enforced?”

Council director Graeme Dailly told the communities committee: “I should highlight we are talking about a very small minority here.

“By far, most people are very respectful in our burial grounds.

“We have many rules for our parks and burial grounds. Overall these are followed effectively.

“In truth, they’re mostly self-policing.

“Having the rules is a point of reference. If we have parks officers and members of staff we are in a position we can approach (people).

“If anything we avoid the term enforcement.

“What we try to do is awareness and education, and having these rules in place allows us to do that.

“Enforcement is probably the language we would avoid, it is a last point.”

Mr Dailly added: “In saying all that, there is a mechanism that would involve taking forward a civil case and potentially banning someone.”

‘Stunningly beautiful’ Angus cemeteries

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “I don’t think you should be walking dogs off the lead in a cemetery. It’s not a dog walking space.

“Where do you see it making a difference?”

The official responded: “Of course, there’s no guarantee it will make a difference. But on balance we thought it was the right thing to at least try this slight change of rule.”

Brechin councillor Jill Scott added: “I actually do take my dog to the cemetery, to leave flowers on loved ones’ graves and so on.

“If my dog fouls, I wouldn’t dream of leaving it. It blows my mind that people walk away and don’t pick up.

“Our cemeteries are stunningly beautiful and for anyone to walk away is just a sad reflection of where we are today.”

The Courier has asked the question of whether there should be a complete ban on dogs in cemeteries.

Stirling Council has already adopted that approach after complaints about dog fouling.

But other local authorities in Courier Country have, so far, stopped short of an outright ban.

You can take part in our poll HERE and let us know your views on the subject.