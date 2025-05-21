Dogs on leads rule agreed for Angus cemeteries – but how will it be enforced?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs on leads rule agreed for Angus cemeteries – but how will it be enforced?

Council chiefs hope the change will be self-policing in a soft touch approach to dog fouling problems caused by a small minority of irresponsible owners.

By Graham Brown
The entrance to Brechin cemetery. Image: Paul Reid.
Dogs are to be banned from roaming free in Angus cemeteries in a move council chiefs hope will be self-policing.

A new rule requiring dogs to be kept on leads in local graveyards was agreed by councillors on Tuesday.

It is in response to problems caused by irresponsible owners who don’t pick up after their pet – sometimes when it has fouled a resting place.

But the authority admitted it will take a softly-softly approach to enforcement.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig asked: “One of the questions I’ve been asked a few times is how would this be enforced?”

Council director Graeme Dailly told the communities committee: “I should highlight we are talking about a very small minority here.

“By far, most people are very respectful in our burial grounds.

Angus Council dogs on leads rule for local cemeteries.
A sign in Newmonthill cemetery, Forfar. Image: Kris Miller/D C Thomson

“We have many rules for our parks and burial grounds. Overall these are followed effectively.

“In truth, they’re mostly self-policing.

“Having the rules is a point of reference. If we have parks officers and members of staff we are in a position we can approach (people).

“If anything we avoid the term enforcement.

“What we try to do is awareness and education, and having these rules in place allows us to do that.

“Enforcement is probably the language we would avoid, it is a last point.”

Mr Dailly added: “In saying all that, there is a mechanism that would involve taking forward a civil case and potentially banning someone.”

‘Stunningly beautiful’ Angus cemeteries

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “I don’t think you should be walking dogs off the lead in a cemetery. It’s not a dog walking space.

“Where do you see it making a difference?”

The official responded: “Of course, there’s no guarantee it will make a difference. But on balance we thought it was the right thing to at least try this slight change of rule.”

Brechin councillor Jill Scott added: “I actually do take my dog to the cemetery, to leave flowers on loved ones’ graves and so on.

“If my dog fouls, I wouldn’t dream of leaving it. It blows my mind that people walk away and don’t pick up.

“Our cemeteries are stunningly beautiful and for anyone to walk away is just a sad reflection of where we are today.”

The Courier has asked the question of whether there should be a complete ban on dogs in cemeteries.

Stirling Council has already adopted that approach after complaints about dog fouling.

But other local authorities in Courier Country have, so far, stopped short of an outright ban.

You can take part in our poll HERE and let us know your views on the subject.

