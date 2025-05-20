‘Bully’ dogs that savaged Pitlochry pensioner and pet terrier destroyed

Two “bully-type” dogs that attacked a Pitlochry grandad and his pet terrier have been destroyed.

Police confirmed the animals had been put to sleep on Tuesday.

It comes after pensioner Norman Hawkes called 999 on Sunday night.

Norman, 79, says he was knocked to the ground by one of the dogs as his 12-year-old terrier was mauled on their own doorstep.

Misty needed surgery to stitch her wounds and is going back to the vet on Wednesday for more tests.

The incident happened around 10pm on Sunday as Norman was letting her out into the garden of their home in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry.

The retired railway signaller says police visited him on Tuesday and confirmed the dogs had been destroyed.

“It’s a relief they’re out of the way,” he said.

“We can go outside now without worrying that they’re out there.”

Norman hurt his back in the fall.

He says Misty is still traumatised by the attack.

She was left with a gash on her neck and puncture wounds.

The vet bill is already in the high hundreds of pounds and is set to rise further as her treatment continues.

“She’s still in a lot of pain,” he said.

“We’re going to have to buy her a new dog bed. She can’t get comfortable.

“She has a lot of bruising and a big lump in her abdomen. The vet says she needs an ultrasound now to try to find out what’s causing that.”

He previously told The Courier how Misty was left “covered in blood” on Sunday night.

“The wee soul didn’t deserve that,” said Norman.

“She could have been killed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35pm on Sunday May 18 2025, officers received a report of a dog having been attacked by two other dogs on Kennedy Place, Pitlochry.

“Both dogs have been euthanised.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”