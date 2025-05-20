‘Bully’ dogs that savaged Pitlochry pensioner and pet terrier destroyed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Bully’ dogs that savaged Pitlochry pensioner and pet terrier destroyed

Pitlochry OAP Norman Hawkes and his 12-year-old terrier Misty were attacked on their own doorstep; now the dogs involved have been put to sleep

By Morag Lindsay
Norman Hawkes seated on sofa with small dog lying beside him
Misty is recovering at home with owner Norman Hawkes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Two “bully-type” dogs that attacked a Pitlochry grandad and his pet terrier have been destroyed.

Police confirmed the animals had been put to sleep on Tuesday.

It comes after pensioner Norman Hawkes called 999 on Sunday night.

Norman, 79, says he was knocked to the ground by one of the dogs as his 12-year-old terrier was mauled on their own doorstep.

Misty needed surgery to stitch her wounds and is going back to the vet on Wednesday for more tests.

Small terrier on side with shaved fur and stitches to a number of wounds
Misty was badly injured in the attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The incident happened around 10pm on Sunday as Norman was letting her out into the garden of their home in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry.

The retired railway signaller says police visited him on Tuesday and confirmed the dogs had been destroyed.

“It’s a relief they’re out of the way,” he said.

“We can go outside now without worrying that they’re out there.”

Police confirm dogs destroyed after Pitlochry attack report

Norman hurt his back in the fall.

He says Misty is still traumatised by the attack.

Norman Hawkes portrait
Norman Hawkes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She was left with a gash on her neck and puncture wounds.

The vet bill is already in the high hundreds of pounds and is set to rise further as her treatment continues.

“She’s still in a lot of pain,” he said.

“We’re going to have to buy her a new dog bed. She can’t get comfortable.

“She has a lot of bruising and a big lump in her abdomen. The vet says she needs an ultrasound now to try to find out what’s causing that.”

He previously told The Courier how Misty was left “covered in blood” on Sunday night.

Norman Hawkes seated on sofa holding white cloth covered in blood streaks as small dog lies beside him
Norman with a blood-soaked cloth he used to cover Misty after the attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The wee soul didn’t deserve that,” said Norman.

“She could have been killed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35pm on Sunday May 18 2025, officers received a report of a dog having been attacked by two other dogs on Kennedy Place, Pitlochry.

“Both dogs have been euthanised.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Abduction and 'gun' chase
Police on the A912 near Perth after a lorry crash.
Transport bosses launch safety review after Perth M90 flyover crashes
Funparx in Dundee.
Council launches health and safety probe after woman injured at Dundee Funparx
Marcus Abel
Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker
Annat Farm, near Kinloch Rannoch. Image: David Schofield-Newton Date; 12/04/2025
Tourist tells of 'terrifying' 10-minute attack by 12 dogs on Perthshire estate
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
Dundee FC reveal fresh A90 junction plan for new stadium proposal
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after the incident. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Man, 31, charged after player hit by chair at Dundee United v Aberdeen game
Signs at side of road near Auchterarder where new Shinafoot slip road is planned
48 new homes for Auchterarder – but A9 slip road rule means most can't…
Finn Nixon boards a train for Edinburgh at Leven railway station.
I went on the new Levenmouth to west Fife train service - was the…
Orange Order parade
Kirkcaldy disruption warning as 3,000+ to take part in Orange walk through town centre
2

Conversation