Images show aftermath of crash involving police car in Fife

A police car has been left badly damaged after a crash in Fife.

The crash, which involved a police car and another vehicle, happened at the junction of the B921 and B922 in Kinglassie.

Images shared with The Courier show the front of the police car has been smashed in.

The other vehicle, a black Suzuki, also suffered damage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, May 20, officers attended a report of a two-car crash, involving a police vehicle, which took place at the junction of the B921 and B922, Kinglassie.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was arranged.”