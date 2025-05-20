Images show aftermath of crash involving police car in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Images show aftermath of crash involving police car in Fife

The crash in Kinglassie left the police car and a black Suzuki badly damaged.

By Ellidh Aitken & Lindsey Hamilton
A crash, which involved a police car and another vehicle, happened at the junction of the B921 and B922 in Kinglassie.
The crash involved a car and a police vehicle. Image: Siobhan Hynd

A police car has been left badly damaged after a crash in Fife.

The crash, which involved a police car and another vehicle, happened at the junction of the B921 and B922 in Kinglassie.

Images shared with The Courier show the front of the police car has been smashed in.

The other vehicle, a black Suzuki, also suffered damage.

The front of the police car was smashed in. Image: Siobhan Hynd
The vehicles after the crash. Image: Siobhan Hynd

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, May 20, officers attended a report of a two-car crash, involving a police vehicle, which took place at the junction of the B921 and B922, Kinglassie.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was arranged.”

More from News

A Fishers Tours bus on a service ramp in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Fishers Tours staff 'kept in the dark' after collapse of Dundee bus firm
Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe in Comrie
Camp 21 Cafe opens at Cultybraggan in Perthshire
Norman Hawkes seated on sofa with small dog lying beside him
'Bully' dogs that savaged Pitlochry pensioner and pet terrier destroyed
2
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Abduction and 'gun' chase
Police on the A912 near Perth after a lorry crash.
Transport bosses launch safety review after Perth M90 flyover crashes
Funparx in Dundee.
Council launches health and safety probe after woman injured at Dundee Funparx
Marcus Abel
Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker
Annat Farm, near Kinloch Rannoch. Image: David Schofield-Newton Date; 12/04/2025
Tourist tells of 'terrifying' 10-minute attack by 12 dogs on Perthshire estate
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
Dundee FC reveal fresh A90 junction plan for new stadium proposal
2
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after the incident. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Man, 31, charged after player hit by chair at Dundee United v Aberdeen game

Conversation