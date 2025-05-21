EXCLUSIVE: New parole date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

A new parole hearing date has been set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

The Kirriemuir killer was sent back to prison last month after breaching the conditions of her release.

Shockwaves were sent around Tayside last year when Glass was granted her freedom just halfway through her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide.

She will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on June 4.

The family of her victim, Steven Donaldson, are calling for the killer to remain behind bars.

Family hopeful of ‘right decision this time’

As of yet, no official explanation has given as to how Glass broke the conditions imposed on her.

Despite being denied this information, Steven’s family were asked to make representations saying why she should be kept locked up this time.

They were notified on Tuesday of the new hearing date, giving them two weeks notice.

The family were told at the time of Glass’ recall to prison that she would be granted a further parole hearing.

She has a legal right to be considered for immediate re-release.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the family said: “We are hopeful that the parole board makes the right decision this time and that she is not released.

“This is especially important given that she was given an opportunity to be released and was unable or unwilling to comply with the conditions of her licence.”

‘Arrogant and devoid of remorse’

Steven’s parents, Bill and Pam Donaldson, have written to the parole board outlining their position.

In their letter, they said they were not surprised that Glass was returned to prison.

They described her demeanour during and after the trial as “arrogant and totally devoid of remorse for her actions.”

They wrote: “We do not know what action caused her to have her liberty taken from her but believe that her being so disrespectful to the authorities concerned should be taken into consideration when her parole hearing comes up again.

“Her lack of respect, for both the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service, shows she cannot be trusted and placed back in the community.”

Glass had been living in East Lothian

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were both convicted of murder.

Dickie has since taken his own life in prison.

It is understood Glass had been living in East Lothian since her release.

The Donaldsons believe if she is released she will break her conditions again.

They said: “We do not want her given the opportunity to break her licence conditions and come anywhere near our family or be seen in Dundee or Angus.

“The chance of her being released back into society should now be taken away from her and she should now be required to finish the sentence given to her in custody. ”

The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims, has been calling for reform to the parole system in Scotland to highlight the trauma suffered by victims and their families.

Following our campaign, Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced a consultation on the parole system will begin this August.