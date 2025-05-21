EXCLUSIVE: New parole date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: New parole date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

The notorious killer was sent back to prison after breaking the conditions of her release.

Tasmin Glass during her trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass during her trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A new parole hearing date has been set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

The Kirriemuir killer was sent back to prison last month after breaching the conditions of her release.

Shockwaves were sent around Tayside last year when Glass was granted her freedom just halfway through her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide.

She will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on June 4.

The family of her victim, Steven Donaldson, are calling for the killer to remain behind bars.

Family hopeful of ‘right decision this time’

As of yet, no official explanation has given as to how Glass broke the conditions imposed on her.

Despite being denied this information, Steven’s family were asked to make representations saying why she should be kept locked up this time.

They were notified on Tuesday of the new hearing date, giving them two weeks notice.

The family were told at the time of Glass’ recall to prison that she would be granted a further parole hearing.

Tasmin Glass and her mother Wendy Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

She has a legal right to be considered for immediate re-release.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the family said: “We are hopeful that the parole board makes the right decision this time and that she is not released.

“This is especially important given that she was given an opportunity to be released and was unable or unwilling to comply with the conditions of her licence.”

‘Arrogant and devoid of remorse’

Steven’s parents, Bill and Pam Donaldson, have written to the parole board outlining their position.

In their letter, they said they were not surprised that Glass was returned to prison.

They described her demeanour during and after the trial as “arrogant and totally devoid of remorse for her actions.”

Bill and Pam Donaldson at Steven’s memorial at Kinnordy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They wrote: “We do not know what action caused her to have her liberty taken from her but believe that her being so disrespectful to the authorities concerned should be taken into consideration when her parole hearing comes up again.

“Her lack of respect, for both the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service, shows she cannot be trusted and placed back in the community.”

Glass had been living in East Lothian

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were both convicted of murder.

Dickie has since taken his own life in prison.

It is understood Glass had been living in East Lothian since her release.

Tasmin Glass pictured after he release last July.Image: Supplied

The Donaldsons believe if she is released she will break her conditions again.

They said: “We do not want her given the opportunity to break her licence conditions and come anywhere near our family or be seen in Dundee or Angus.

“The chance of her being released back into society should now be taken away from her and she should now be required to finish the sentence given to her in custody. ”

The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims, has been calling for reform to the parole system in Scotland to highlight the trauma suffered by victims and their families.

Following our campaign, Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced a consultation on the parole system will begin this August.

More from News

Jack McKenzie hit with seat
Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in…
An Ember bus. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Ember confirms new Stirlingshire stops on Edinburgh to Fort William bus service
New Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline.
New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer
Thomas Hatton
Kirkcaldy DJ jailed for repeated rape of young girl
Dundee's Primark store launches click and collect service
Primark stores in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling launch click and collect service
An architect's impression of the new Monifieth house. Image: DSB Design
Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground
Edinburgh High Court sign
Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping 'very vulnerable young child'
Small Jack Russell terrier lying on sofa wearing vest to protect her injuries
Pitlochry pensioners' pet terrier dies after 'bully' dog attack
A9 near Dowally.
A9 reopens in Highland Perthshire after two-vehicle crash
Catherine Etri has been appointed as new UHI Perth interim principal.
Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief

Conversation