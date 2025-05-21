Photos reveal aftermath of fire in Inverkeithing flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos reveal aftermath of fire in Inverkeithing flats

The stairwell of the block on Church Street has been left a blackened mess after Tuesday night's blaze.

By Neil Henderson & James Simpson
Damage to the stairwell after the fire in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Damage to the stairwell after the fire in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A block of flats in Inverkeithing has been left a blackened mess after a fire in a stairwell.

Four fire crews tackled the blaze in the common close on Church Street at around 9.45pm on Tuesday.

Church Street and High Street were closed while emergency services worked at the scene, with bus services diverted.

No one was treated for any injuries at the scene.

The blaze, which appears to have started in or near a storage cupboard, has caused severe fire damage to the ground floor of the close and smoke damage to the flats above.

The fire started on the ground floor. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The area where the fire started. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

It is unclear whether the fire has caused any damage inside the flats but none of the occupants were present when The Courier visited on Wednesday morning.

One Church Street resident told The Courier she first became aware of the incident when she heard “multiple sirens” outside her door.

She said: “I initially heard multiple sirens not long before 10pm so went outside to see what was going on.

“Two fire engines were already outside the building where the engraving shop is.

“Police cars were also turning up and the street was quickly blocked off.

Inverkeithing street ‘full of blue lights’ during fire at flats

“At first, there wasn’t any smoke, but then it started coming from the ground-floor doorway.

“More fire engines then turned up and also an ambulance.

“There were a lot of people on the street watching and the street was full of blue lights.

“It’s the second time this week that the fire service was sent here.

“Earlier this week, there was an outdoor fire at the back of the same building.”

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed it spent just over an hour tackling the blaze.

Debris left in the aftermath of the blaze. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The rest of the block has been left smoke damaged. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.56pm on Tuesday to attend an incident on Church Street, Inverkeithing.

“Two ambulances and a special operations response team were dispatched to the scene but there were no injured patients.”

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.

