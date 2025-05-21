Photos reveal aftermath of fire in Inverkeithing flats

A block of flats in Inverkeithing has been left a blackened mess after a fire in a stairwell.

Four fire crews tackled the blaze in the common close on Church Street at around 9.45pm on Tuesday.

Church Street and High Street were closed while emergency services worked at the scene, with bus services diverted.

No one was treated for any injuries at the scene.

The blaze, which appears to have started in or near a storage cupboard, has caused severe fire damage to the ground floor of the close and smoke damage to the flats above.

It is unclear whether the fire has caused any damage inside the flats but none of the occupants were present when The Courier visited on Wednesday morning.

One Church Street resident told The Courier she first became aware of the incident when she heard “multiple sirens” outside her door.

She said: “I initially heard multiple sirens not long before 10pm so went outside to see what was going on.

“Two fire engines were already outside the building where the engraving shop is.

“Police cars were also turning up and the street was quickly blocked off.

Inverkeithing street ‘full of blue lights’ during fire at flats

“At first, there wasn’t any smoke, but then it started coming from the ground-floor doorway.

“More fire engines then turned up and also an ambulance.

“There were a lot of people on the street watching and the street was full of blue lights.

“It’s the second time this week that the fire service was sent here.

“Earlier this week, there was an outdoor fire at the back of the same building.”

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed it spent just over an hour tackling the blaze.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.56pm on Tuesday to attend an incident on Church Street, Inverkeithing.

“Two ambulances and a special operations response team were dispatched to the scene but there were no injured patients.”

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.