Traffic to divert through Dunfermline during M90 roadworks

The resurfacing and bridge works will take place on the motorway for nearly three weeks in June.

By Ben MacDonald
Traffic from the M90 to divert through Dunfermline
Roadworks are taking place on the M90 near Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Traffic will be diverted through Dunfermline next month during roadworks on the M90.

A three-week programme of overnight resurfacing and bridge works between junctions two and three of the motorway will take place between June 3 and 19.

Work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am on Monday to Friday nights as follows:

Tuesday June 3 to Thursday June 5

  • The southbound carriageway will be closed at junction three, Halbeath
  • Diversion signs will be in place from Halbeath junction to junction two, via Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive, St Margarets Roundabout, Pitreavie Roundabout and the A823
  • Traffic joining the M90 from the A92 on these nights will not be affected

Tuesday June 3 to Thursday June 19

  • On weekday nights from the northbound carriageway will be closed at junction two
  • Signed diversions will be in place at the A823(M) westbound to Pitreavie Roundabout, returning along the A823(M) eastbound to rejoin the road

Monday June 9 to Thursday June 19

  • The southbound carriageway will be closed at both junction three Halbeath and junction 2A Crossgates
  • The same diversion route will be in place, this time affecting southbound traffic on both the M90 and A92

M90 roadworks to address and repair defects on road

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “These works on the M90 will address and repair defects in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during the works.

“We’ll be making the most of these closures to carry out resurfacing and bridge joint replacement works at the same time.

“We thank motorists for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Conversation