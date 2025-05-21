First look at 2025 art degree show as Dundee students display their talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at 2025 art degree show as Dundee students display their talent

Hundreds of Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at the annual Duncan of Jordanstone degree show.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design Degree Show Preview 2025. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
By Mark Asquith & Heather Fowlie

The 2025 edition of the popular exhibition will see work from over 450 graduating students go on display at the art and design college.

The exhibition includes work from students studying Animation, Architecture, Art & Philosophy, Digital Interaction Design, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interior & Environmental Design, Jewellery & Metal Design, Product Design, Textile Design, Urban Planning and Environmental Sustainability.

The show is free to attend and will be open to the public from Saturday 24 May and will run until Sunday 1 June.

And The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the doors open at the weekend.

Take a look at Courier photographer Kim Cessford’s highlights below:

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design Degree Show Preview.
Nicky Riding’s exhibit in the degree show.
Afton Dick and her The Wild Embrace exhibit in the degree show.
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design Degree Show Preview.
One of the exhibits on the ceiling.
Joy Jennings darkroom exhibit.
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.
Joy Jennings with her exhibit.
Millie Stewart with her exhibit.
Andrew Ejiga with his Double Consciousness exhibit.
Cameron Tucker with his textile exhibit in the degree show.
Millie Stewart with her exhibit.
Afton Dick and her The Wild Embrace exhibit in the degree show.
One of the creatures in Afton Dick’s The Wild Embrace exhibit.
Emma Hammond’s exhibit in the degree show.
Emma Hammond looks through her exhibit in the degree show.
Nicky Riding with her exhibit in the degree show.
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.
Molly Ellis with some of her paintings in the degree show.
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.
Sophie Donald paintings in the degree show.
Pottery and paintings by Wiktoria Samulska in the degree show.
Kirstin Armstrong’s exhibit All You Can Eat in the degree show.
The work by Finn Millar a political / activist artist regarding news and the ongoing financial crisis faced by the University of Dundee.
Architechture and design students models make part of the show.
The work by Finn Millar a political / activist artist regarding news and the ongoing financial crisis faced by the University of Dundee.
Architecture and design students models make part of the show.
Detail of Stephanie Livingstone exhibit in the degree show.

