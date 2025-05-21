First look at 2025 art degree show as Dundee students display their talent

Hundreds of Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at the annual Duncan of Jordanstone degree show.

The 2025 edition of the popular exhibition will see work from over 450 graduating students go on display at the art and design college.

The exhibition includes work from students studying Animation, Architecture, Art & Philosophy, Digital Interaction Design, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interior & Environmental Design, Jewellery & Metal Design, Product Design, Textile Design, Urban Planning and Environmental Sustainability.

The show is free to attend and will be open to the public from Saturday 24 May and will run until Sunday 1 June.

And The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the doors open at the weekend.

Take a look at Courier photographer Kim Cessford’s highlights below: