Pitlochry pensioners’ pet terrier dies after ‘bully’ dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Pitlochry pensioners’ pet terrier dies after ‘bully’ dog attack

Twelve-year-old Misty was savaged on the doorstep of her Pitlochry home by two bully-type dogs.

By Morag Lindsay
Small Jack Russell terrier lying on sofa wearing vest to protect her injuries
Misty was the victim of a dog attack in Pitlochry on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire pet terrier has lost her battle for life after a savage attack by two bully-type dogs on her own doorstep.

Twelve-year-old Misty was mauled on Sunday night as her pensioner owner Norman Hawkes was letting her into the back garden of their home in Pitlochry.

She died on Wednesday morning.

The two dogs were destroyed on Tuesday.

Norman, 79, says he and his wife Cathy are heartbroken by the loss of their wee pal.

Norman Hawkes seated on sofa with terrier sleeping beside him.
Norman Hawkes says he and Misty were victims of a dog attack outside their Pitlochry home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“She just gave up her fight,” he said.

“Her injuries were too much for her.”

Norman says Misty was a happy, healthy little dog, who was deeply loved and should have had more good years in front of her.

“She still behaved like she was two or three,” he said.

“She loved to chase a ball. And every night when the Emmerdale music came on she would run to the kitchen and we had to go and get her a gravy bone.

Small Jack Russell terrier looking at camera
Misty was a cracker of a dog, says Norman. Image: Norman Hawkes

Norman added: “She was fit and well-looked after.

“I could have seen the point if she’d died of old age, but she should have seen me out.

“She didn’t deserve that.”

Police investigating Pitlochry dog attack allegations

Retired railway signaller Norman was also injured in the incident.

He says he was knocked to the ground outside his home in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry, by the smaller of the two bully-type dogs.

The larger of the two seized Misty by the neck and abdomen, before the other joined in.

Portrait of Norman Hawkes looking to side of photo
Pitlochry grandfather Norman reported the dog attack to the police. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Norman didn’t seek medical treatment while he and Cathy were focused on Misty’s recovery.

But he is seeing a doctor today about his sore back and a bite on his leg.

Misty had surgery to stitch her wounds, and was supposed to be going back to the vet for an ultrasound today.

small dog lying on sofa with stitches and wounds on her side
Pitlochry pet Misty died from the injuries she suffered in the dog attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Norman says the family will treasure the memories of their much-loved pet.

“I still remember the day we got her,” he said.

“She was sitting in the pen on her own looking all forlorn and I said ‘you’ll do for me’.

“She was a wee cracker.”

Police Scotland are investigating, and say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

More from News

Jack McKenzie hit with seat
Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in…
An Ember bus. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Ember confirms new Stirlingshire stops on Edinburgh to Fort William bus service
New Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline.
New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer
Thomas Hatton
Kirkcaldy DJ jailed for repeated rape of young girl
Dundee's Primark store launches click and collect service
Primark stores in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling launch click and collect service
An architect's impression of the new Monifieth house. Image: DSB Design
Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground
Edinburgh High Court sign
Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping 'very vulnerable young child'
A9 near Dowally.
A9 reopens in Highland Perthshire after two-vehicle crash
Tasmin Glass during her trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New parole date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass
3
Catherine Etri has been appointed as new UHI Perth interim principal.
Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief

Conversation