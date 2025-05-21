Pitlochry pensioners’ pet terrier dies after ‘bully’ dog attack

A Perthshire pet terrier has lost her battle for life after a savage attack by two bully-type dogs on her own doorstep.

Twelve-year-old Misty was mauled on Sunday night as her pensioner owner Norman Hawkes was letting her into the back garden of their home in Pitlochry.

She died on Wednesday morning.

The two dogs were destroyed on Tuesday.

Norman, 79, says he and his wife Cathy are heartbroken by the loss of their wee pal.

“She just gave up her fight,” he said.

“Her injuries were too much for her.”

Norman says Misty was a happy, healthy little dog, who was deeply loved and should have had more good years in front of her.

“She still behaved like she was two or three,” he said.

“She loved to chase a ball. And every night when the Emmerdale music came on she would run to the kitchen and we had to go and get her a gravy bone.

Norman added: “She was fit and well-looked after.

“I could have seen the point if she’d died of old age, but she should have seen me out.

“She didn’t deserve that.”

Police investigating Pitlochry dog attack allegations

Retired railway signaller Norman was also injured in the incident.

He says he was knocked to the ground outside his home in Kennedy Place, Pitlochry, by the smaller of the two bully-type dogs.

The larger of the two seized Misty by the neck and abdomen, before the other joined in.

Norman didn’t seek medical treatment while he and Cathy were focused on Misty’s recovery.

But he is seeing a doctor today about his sore back and a bite on his leg.

Misty had surgery to stitch her wounds, and was supposed to be going back to the vet for an ultrasound today.

Norman says the family will treasure the memories of their much-loved pet.

“I still remember the day we got her,” he said.

“She was sitting in the pen on her own looking all forlorn and I said ‘you’ll do for me’.

“She was a wee cracker.”

Police Scotland are investigating, and say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.