A9 reopens in Highland Perthshire after two-vehicle crash

The road was shut in both directions near Dowally, north of Dunkeld, for almost two hours.

By Lucy Scarlett
A9 near Dowally.
The A9 near Dowally was shut in both directions due to a crash. Image: Google Street View

The A9 was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash in Highland Perthshire.

Motorists faced disruption on Wednesday morning following the collision near Dowally, north of Dunkeld.

The road was shut for just under two hours due to the incident.

Traffic on A9.
Motorists faced disruption on the A9. Image: Google Maps

A Traffic Scotland update on X said: “The road has now fully reopened following the earlier closure.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

