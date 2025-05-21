A9 reopens in Highland Perthshire after two-vehicle crash

The A9 was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash in Highland Perthshire.

Motorists faced disruption on Wednesday morning following the collision near Dowally, north of Dunkeld.

The road was shut for just under two hours due to the incident.

A Traffic Scotland update on X said: “The road has now fully reopened following the earlier closure.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.