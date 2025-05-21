Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground

Angus Council has granted full planning permission for the family property beside Tigh-Na-Muirn care home and Seaview Primary School.

By Graham Brown
An architect's impression of the new Monifieth house. Image: DSB Design
An architect's impression of the new Monifieth house. Image: DSB Design

A bid for a luxury home in Monifieth has received the green light after a 10-year planning journey.

Angus Council granted permission under delegated powers for the five-bedroom home in the grounds of 4a Victoria Street.

The two-storey property will be built in the garden of an existing property.

The site backs onto Tigh-Na-Muirn care home and is opposite Seaview Primary School.

Site for new five-bedroom Monifieth home.
The site on Victoria Street. Image: Supplied

In 2015, planning permission in principle (PPP) was first applied for. The council refused the application.

The following year, a further PPP bid was also rejected.

However, the area’s planning review committee overturned the decision in 2017.

In 2020 and 2023, the council approved further planning permission in principle applications.

The latest approval for applicant Ross Davies is for the detailed design of the five-bedroom home.

Architects say its orientation will match the existing house on the site.

The complete plot extends to 1,470 square metres.

New house in Victoria Street, Monifieth.
The new home will sit beside an existing property. Image: DSB Design

A new driveway will be created off the private road from Victoria Street.

The main living accommodation, and one bedroom, will be on the ground floor. The upper floor will contain four further bedrooms.

Tree Preservation Order on Monifieth house site

The development will result in the removal of a number of trees, including some in poor condition.

But the applicants intend to plant 12 individual broadleaved trees and a new mixed native species hedge.

The site is subject to a tree preservation order. Angus Council previously approved the felling of some specimens.

“The proposed felling and replacement replanting in and around the site is acceptable,” the council’s handling report said.

Replanting will be subject to a planning condition.

“As with any proposal, it attracts support from some policies and is not entirely compatible with others,” the decision added.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the proposal is in general compliance with the development plan.

“The proposal provides for new housing within a development boundary which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.”

 

