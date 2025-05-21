Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground

A bid for a luxury home in Monifieth has received the green light after a 10-year planning journey.

Angus Council granted permission under delegated powers for the five-bedroom home in the grounds of 4a Victoria Street.

The two-storey property will be built in the garden of an existing property.

The site backs onto Tigh-Na-Muirn care home and is opposite Seaview Primary School.

In 2015, planning permission in principle (PPP) was first applied for. The council refused the application.

The following year, a further PPP bid was also rejected.

However, the area’s planning review committee overturned the decision in 2017.

In 2020 and 2023, the council approved further planning permission in principle applications.

The latest approval for applicant Ross Davies is for the detailed design of the five-bedroom home.

Architects say its orientation will match the existing house on the site.

The complete plot extends to 1,470 square metres.

A new driveway will be created off the private road from Victoria Street.

The main living accommodation, and one bedroom, will be on the ground floor. The upper floor will contain four further bedrooms.

Tree Preservation Order on Monifieth house site

The development will result in the removal of a number of trees, including some in poor condition.

But the applicants intend to plant 12 individual broadleaved trees and a new mixed native species hedge.

The site is subject to a tree preservation order. Angus Council previously approved the felling of some specimens.

“The proposed felling and replacement replanting in and around the site is acceptable,” the council’s handling report said.

Replanting will be subject to a planning condition.

“As with any proposal, it attracts support from some policies and is not entirely compatible with others,” the decision added.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the proposal is in general compliance with the development plan.

“The proposal provides for new housing within a development boundary which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.”