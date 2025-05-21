Ember confirms new Stirlingshire stops on Edinburgh to Fort William bus service

Doune, Callander and Crianlarich will be served by the new bus route between Fort William and Edinburgh.

In April, electric bus operator Ember launched the route with stops at Dunblane, Lochearnhead and Tyndrum.

But from June 25, the service will also serve Buchany, Drumvaich, Strathyre, Kingshouse and Lix Toll.

It will also stop at Edinburgh Airport and Grangemouth.

Here is the full list of stops in Stirlingshire:

Erskine House, Stirling

Bowling Green and Hillside Avenue, Dunblane

A84, Doune (westbound and eastbound)

(westbound and eastbound) Wooden and Stone Shelter, Buchany

Cottages, Drumvaich (westbound and eastbound)

(westbound and eastbound) War Memorial, Callander (westbound and eastbound)

(westbound and eastbound) Ben Sheann Hotel, Strathyre (southbound and northbound)

(southbound and northbound) Mhor 84 Hotel, Kingshouse (southbound and northbound)

(southbound and northbound) Cameron Court, Lochearnhead (southbound and northbound)

(southbound and northbound) Garage, Lix Toll (westbound and eastbound)

(westbound and eastbound) Police Station, Crianlarich (westbound and eastbound)

(westbound and eastbound) Pine Trees Leisure Park and Public Toilets, Tyndrum

The route currently stops at Cameron Court in Lochearnhead, as well as Pine Trees Leisure Park and the public toilets in Tyndrum.

It will also serve Bridge of Orchy, Glencoe, Glencoe Mountain Resort, Ballachulish, Onich, Corran, Heron Bay near the A82 and Druimarbin.

The An Aird Car Park in Fort William and George Street in Edinburgh are the start and end points.

How does the Ember service work?

Ember runs four daily return services on this route.

The new stops must be pre-booked online at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

A single adult ticket from Edinburgh to Fort William costs £23.10 when booked online.

It is £13.30 from Crianlarich to Edinburgh, while Callander to the capital is set at £7.80 for a single.

