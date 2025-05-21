Ember confirms new Stirlingshire stops on Edinburgh to Fort William bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Ember confirms new Stirlingshire stops on Edinburgh to Fort William bus service

From June 25, the Ember service will also serve Doune, Callander, Strathyre, Lix Toll and Crianlarich. 

By Isla Glen
An Ember bus. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
An Ember bus. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

Doune, Callander and Crianlarich will be served by the new bus route between Fort William and Edinburgh.

In April, electric bus operator Ember launched the route with stops at Dunblane, Lochearnhead and Tyndrum.

But from June 25, the service will also serve Buchany, Drumvaich, Strathyre, Kingshouse and Lix Toll.

It will also stop at Edinburgh Airport and Grangemouth.

Here is the full list of stops in Stirlingshire:

  • Erskine House, Stirling
  • Bowling Green and Hillside Avenue, Dunblane
  • A84, Doune (westbound and eastbound)
  • Wooden and Stone Shelter, Buchany
  • Cottages, Drumvaich (westbound and eastbound)
  • War Memorial, Callander (westbound and eastbound)
  • Ben Sheann Hotel, Strathyre (southbound and northbound)
  • Mhor 84 Hotel, Kingshouse (southbound and northbound)
  • Cameron Court, Lochearnhead (southbound and northbound)
  • Garage, Lix Toll (westbound and eastbound)
  • Police Station, Crianlarich (westbound and eastbound)
  • Pine Trees Leisure Park and Public Toilets, Tyndrum
An Ember bus in Dundee.
Ember also operates a service to Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The route currently stops at Cameron Court in Lochearnhead, as well as Pine Trees Leisure Park and the public toilets in Tyndrum.

It will also serve Bridge of Orchy, Glencoe, Glencoe Mountain Resort, Ballachulish, Onich, Corran, Heron Bay near the A82 and Druimarbin.

The An Aird Car Park in Fort William and George Street in Edinburgh are the start and end points.

How does the Ember service work?

Ember runs four daily return services on this route.

The new stops must be pre-booked online at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

A single adult ticket from Edinburgh to Fort William costs £23.10 when booked online.

It is £13.30 from Crianlarich to Edinburgh, while Callander to the capital is set at £7.80 for a single.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Jack McKenzie hit with seat
Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in…
New Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline.
New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer
Thomas Hatton
Kirkcaldy DJ jailed for repeated rape of young girl
Dundee's Primark store launches click and collect service
Primark stores in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling launch click and collect service
An architect's impression of the new Monifieth house. Image: DSB Design
Luxury 5-bedroom home approved for Monifieth garden ground
Edinburgh High Court sign
Former soldier from Fife jailed for raping 'very vulnerable young child'
Small Jack Russell terrier lying on sofa wearing vest to protect her injuries
Pitlochry pensioners' pet terrier dies after 'bully' dog attack
A9 near Dowally.
A9 reopens in Highland Perthshire after two-vehicle crash
Tasmin Glass during her trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New parole date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass
3
Catherine Etri has been appointed as new UHI Perth interim principal.
Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief

Conversation