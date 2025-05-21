‘Significant failings’ at Forth Valley College over £76k of public cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Significant failings’ at Forth Valley College over £76k of public cash

It was found that staff knowingly did not follow the college's financial protocol.

By Alex Watson
Forth Valley College's Stirling campus is located on Drip Road. Image: Google Street View
Forth Valley College's Stirling campus is located on Drip Road. Image: Google Street View

A Forth Valley College (FVC) project saw £76,000 of public funding paid into non-college bank accounts, prompting a police investigation, an audit has found.

A review of the institution’s 2022-23 accounts by Scotland’s auditor general has revealed the details of the Fuel Change project’s “series of failings”.

FVC says it has made significant progress in “strengthening the processes for college-run projects”.

Fuel Change, which started in 2020, is described as “an apprenticeship challenge aimed at solving climate-related issues”.

Between 2020 and 2023, it received over £1 million of public cash – £811,000 from the Scottish Funding Council, £100,000 from Skills Development Scotland, and £126,000 via other public sector grants.

The audit found that staff involved in the Fuel Change project knowingly did not follow the college’s financial protocol.

In September 2022, it was agreed that ownership of Fuel Change would be handed over to its project director, Jennifer Tempany, and consultant David Reid of Paradigm Futures Ltd.

The Fuel Change project first came about in the run-up to the 2021 COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. Image: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/PA Images

At the time, Ms Tempany was the college’s director of strategic partnerships and regional economy.

The transfer would officially remove FVC from the arrangement. However, this change was delayed.

Then, in November 2022, it came to light that contracts had not been properly drawn up for project spending totalling more than £900,000.

A supplier had also been appointed without competition.

Internal investigation prompted call to police

During April 2023, the college raised concerns over invoicing arrangements that involved £76,000 of funding bypassing FVC and being deposited into accounts overseen by Ms Tempany and Mr Reid.

FVC began an internal investigation and consequently reported the matter to Police Scotland.

The police said it was “clear there was a mismanagement of funds but
no way to prove any criminal intent.”

Ms Tempany was suspended and later dismissed, while the college “cut ties” with Mr Reid.

Ms Tempany took FVC’s management board to an employment tribunal last year, claiming unfair dismissal, but the judge ruled in the college’s favour.

According to the audit report, the pair “continue to run the project under a different name and within a new entity.”

College ‘did not manage finances properly’

Stephen Boyle, auditor general for Scotland, said: “Forth Valley College did not oversee and manage the finances of the Fuel Change project properly, and this led to significant failings.

“The college has since taken action to minimise the risk of these failings happening again.”

He continued: “There are lessons to be learned for other colleges and public bodies, who need to make sure they can manage the risks associated with involving external bodies in projects.”

Chloe Redpath from Rosyth has been traced.
Police said there was ‘no way to prove any criminal intent’. Image: Police Scotland

Abhishek Agarwal, chair of Forth Valley College’s board of management, said: “The college is aware of the Audit Scotland S22 Report and has worked closely with Audit Scotland in terms of the content of the report.

“The Audit Scotland report also recognised the significant progress we have made in strengthening the processes for college-run projects.

“These improvements are designed to minimise the risk of similar issues arising in future, and we remain fully committed to regularly reviewing these arrangements to ensure they remain robust and fit for purpose.

“The external auditor’s Annual Report for 2022-23 also concluded that – with the exception of the stand-alone net zero project – the College has effective arrangements in place for financial planning, governance, and performance management.

“For clarity, the stand-alone project is no longer connected to the College and has been operating as a separate entity since June 2023.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design Degree Show Preview 2025. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
First look at 2025 art degree show as Dundee students display their talent
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Housing and holiday lodge plan for notorious Inverkeithing quarry refused again
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Stole single trainer and drug-drive crash
Perth beast Dangerous Dave
Perth child groomer 'Dangerous Dave' gets nine-year extended sentence
A new chip shop, Supperanos has opened on Happyhillock Road, Dundee.
Former Dundee chip shop owner returns with new takeaway named after Tony Soprano
Glenrothes toddler Sebastian Nicol.
Tributes to 'happy, smiley' Fife boy, 3, who spent first 13 months of his…
The St Andrews United Social Club is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
St Andrews United Social Club building on market after closure decision sparked anger among…
Jack McKenzie hit with seat
Fan accused of striking player with seat in Dundee United Euro celebrations appears in…
An Ember bus. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Ember confirms new Stirlingshire stops on Edinburgh to Fort William bus service
New Wickes store at Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline.
New Dunfermline Wickes store set to open this summer

Conversation