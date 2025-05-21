Man’s body recovered from water at Stirlingshire beauty spot

The body of a man has been recovered from the water at a Stirlingshire beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Devil’s Pulpit at Finnich Glen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say they had received a report of concern for a person at the popular tourist site near Loch Lomond.

Officers attended alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the mountain rescue team.

Body of man recovered from water at Devil’s Pulpit in Stirlingshire

The man’s body was recovered from the water at Devil’s Pulpit and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force added: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The A809 from Croftamie to Finnich Toll and the B834 at the junction to the A81 were closed to allow emergency services access.

“The roads have since re-opened.”

The Devil’s Pulpit has become a popular tourist destination since its appearance in TV show Outlander with an estimated 70,000 people visiting each year.

The site is currently up for sale.