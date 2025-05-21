Man’s body recovered from water at Stirlingshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man’s body recovered from water at Stirlingshire beauty spot

Emergency services were called to Devil's Pulpit at Finnich Glen in Stirlingshire on Wednesday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Devil's Pulpit in Stirlingshire. Image: DC Thomson
The body of a man has been recovered from the water at a Stirlingshire beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Devil’s Pulpit at Finnich Glen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say they had received a report of concern for a person at the popular tourist site near Loch Lomond.

Officers attended alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the mountain rescue team.

The man’s body was recovered from the water at Devil’s Pulpit and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force added: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The A809 from Croftamie to Finnich Toll and the B834 at the junction to the A81 were closed to allow emergency services access.

“The roads have since re-opened.”

The Devil’s Pulpit has become a popular tourist destination since its appearance in TV show Outlander with an estimated 70,000 people visiting each year.

The site is currently up for sale.

