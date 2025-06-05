Perthshire Planning Ahead: 103 homes fury and cul-de-sac ‘wrong for countryside’

Concerns have been lodged about a plan to build 103 affordable homes in Blairgowrie.

Banchory-based Bancon Construction has applied to construct the houses on land 90 metres east of Westfields of Rattray, off Balmoral Road.

One objector raised several issues with the application.

They felt steps should be taken to protect the area’s range of wildlife.

They also said the proposed entrance to the site is “totally inappropriate”, given its proximity to a children’s park and being a blind exit.

Blairgowrie and Glens ward councillor Bob Brawn previously echoed this concern.

He said: “The junction with Hatton Road and Balmoral Road, with the volume of traffic, there’s a concern there and perhaps that should be looked at.”

The proposal will be open for consultation on Perth and Kinross Council’s website until June 10.

Council says cul-de-sacs ‘shouldn’t be in the countryside’

Perth and Kinross Council has rejected an application to build five homes in the garden grounds of a home near Kinross.

One of the reasons for refusing the proposal for Nivingston House in Cleish was that its cul-de-sac layout was not in keeping with the countryside setting.

It said: “In a rural setting, development should reflect the organic, dispersed character of the countryside rather than imposing a rigid, enclosed form.

“The cul-de-sac layout appears suburban and out of place, disrupting the open and dispersed nature of this rural landscape.”

The application received an objection from the Cleish and Blairadam Community Council, which claimed more information was required before proceeding.

A previous application for the development of 10 homes in a courtyard setting at the site was rejected in 2007.

Former Perth fruit and veg shop may become cafe

A plan has been lodged to turn a former fruit and vegetable shop on South Methven Street into a new cafe.

The owner of the Ginger Cafe in Perth city centre has applied to convert Martin’s Fruit Bazaar into a coffee shop.

The store closed in 2023 after more than 100 years of business due to the owner’s illness.

Now, fresh plans could see the building brought back to life as the Ginger and Garden Cafe.

The application will remain in the consultation stage until June 16.

Plan to convert Aberfeldy RBS into flats

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Aberfeldy could be converted into two new flats.

An application has been submitted to build a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat in the former bank.

The upper floors of the building in The Square are already in use as residential properties.

A supporting statement on the application read: “This proposal should be seen as a positive response to benefit and reinstate the appearance and character of the town centre as well as being compatible with its residential neighbours above on and on the street frontage.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed its Aberfeldy branch in 2018 despite hundreds of people staging a protest.

The property has been on the market since.

The application will remain in the consultation stage until June 6.

Water scheme ‘would reduce traffic’ in Carse village

Scottish Water says changes to upgrades at the water treatment works at Glenfarg would reduce construction traffic through the village.

The company says works are needed to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and address existing issues at the site.

These involve upsizing the chlorine contact pipes and improvements to the existing treatment process inside the building.

A second application submitted by Scottish Water, as requested by the council, says the company is in the process of purchasing land north of the River Farg.

This is to accommodate additional infrastructure associated with the upgrades.

There are also plans to install pipework not fully below ground level and locally re-grade the land above pipes.

