Perthshire Planning Ahead: 103 homes fury and cul-de-sac ‘wrong for countryside’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: 103 homes fury and cul-de-sac ‘wrong for countryside’

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
The junction of Hatton Road and Balmoral Road in Blairgowrie..
Some of the homes would be built off the junction of Hatton Road and Balmoral Road, in Blairgowrie. Image: Google Street View

Concerns have been lodged about a plan to build 103 affordable homes in Blairgowrie.

Banchory-based Bancon Construction has applied to construct the houses on land 90 metres east of Westfields of Rattray, off Balmoral Road.

One objector raised several issues with the application.

They felt steps should be taken to protect the area’s range of wildlife.

They also said the proposed entrance to the site is “totally inappropriate”, given its proximity to a children’s park and being a blind exit.

Blairgowrie and Glens ward councillor Bob Brawn previously echoed this concern.

He said: “The junction with Hatton Road and Balmoral Road, with the volume of traffic, there’s a concern there and perhaps that should be looked at.”

The proposal will be open for consultation on Perth and Kinross Council’s website until June 10.

Council says cul-de-sacs ‘shouldn’t be in the countryside’

Perth and Kinross Council has rejected an application to build five homes in the garden grounds of a home near Kinross.

One of the reasons for refusing the proposal for Nivingston House in Cleish was that its cul-de-sac layout was not in keeping with the countryside setting.

The proposed entrance to a refused development planned at Nivingston House in Cleish, Kinross-shire.
The proposed entrance to the refused scheme. Image: Rovar Group

It said: “In a rural setting, development should reflect the organic, dispersed character of the countryside rather than imposing a rigid, enclosed form.

“The cul-de-sac layout appears suburban and out of place, disrupting the open and dispersed nature of this rural landscape.”

The application received an objection from the Cleish and Blairadam Community Council, which claimed more information was required before proceeding.

A previous application for the development of 10 homes in a courtyard setting at the site was rejected in 2007.

Former Perth fruit and veg shop may become cafe

A plan has been lodged to turn a former fruit and vegetable shop on South Methven Street into a new cafe.

The owner of the Ginger Cafe in Perth city centre has applied to convert Martin’s Fruit Bazaar into a coffee shop.

The store closed in 2023 after more than 100 years of business due to the owner’s illness.

Martin's Fruit Bazaar on South Methven Street.
Martin’s Fruit Bazaar shut in 2023. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Now, fresh plans could see the building brought back to life as the Ginger and Garden Cafe.

The application will remain in the consultation stage until June 16.

Plan to convert Aberfeldy RBS into flats

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Aberfeldy could be converted into two new flats.

An application has been submitted to build a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat in the former bank.

The upper floors of the building in The Square are already in use as residential properties.

Protestors call for Aberfeldy's Royal Bank of Scotland to stay open.
A protest was held in January 2018 to keep the bank open. Image: DC Thomson

A supporting statement on the application read: “This proposal should be seen as a positive response to benefit and reinstate the appearance and character of the town centre as well as being compatible with its residential neighbours above on and on the street frontage.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed its Aberfeldy branch in 2018 despite hundreds of people staging a protest.

The property has been on the market since.

The application will remain in the consultation stage until June 6.

Water scheme ‘would reduce traffic’ in Carse village

Scottish Water says changes to upgrades at the water treatment works at Glenfarg would reduce construction traffic through the village.

The company says works are needed to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and address existing issues at the site.

These involve upsizing the chlorine contact pipes and improvements to the existing treatment process inside the building.

The water treatment works at Glenfarg
The water treatment works at Glenfarg. Image: Scottish Water

A second application submitted by Scottish Water, as requested by the council, says the company is in the process of purchasing land north of the River Farg.

This is to accommodate additional infrastructure associated with the upgrades.

There are also plans to install pipework not fully below ground level and locally re-grade the land above pipes.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications 

Blairgowrie 103 homes

Kinross-shire cul-de-sac

Perth cafe

Aberfeldy RBS

Glencarse water works

More from News

Mike Soutar was caught out by online scammers
Criminals target Apprentice star in V&A Dundee scam bid
CR0045442, Gemma Bibby. Dundee. Storm Babet Day 3. Picture shows; Harris Academy has reportedly told pupils to stay at home on Monday due to storm damage Saturday 21st October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cut to Dundee classroom roles sparks concerns over support for pupils
The streets were taped off in the aftermath of the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Youth, 17, charged with attempted murder after Dundee street fight
The Fratellis have pulled out of Back Doune the Rabbit Hole
Headliners The Fratellis pull out of Stirlingshire music festival in contract row
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage
Paedo protest Seafield View, Kirkcaldy
Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest
Franki and Barry posing at her desk
Why Kirkcaldy mortgage broker employed her 54-year-old dad
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Craig revel Horwood Stirling show Picture shows; Craig Revel Horwood. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 20/04/2025
Craig Revel Horwood: I'll spill Strictly gossip and sing for crowds in Stirling, Dundee…
The trashed interior of The Gables in Forfar after vandals struck earlier this year. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Gables vandalism bill revealed as affordable housing plans resurface
Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.
Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway

Conversation