EXCLUSIVE: Police launch 4 investigations in 6 months over Dundee schoolgirl’s bullying claims

Officers have brought four charges against people for their actions towards the same 13-year-old.

Police have investigated at least four cases involving the girl. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Police have launched at least four investigations in just six months over a Dundee schoolgirl’s claims of being repeatedly bullied.

The mum of the 13-year-old school pupil – who cannot be named due to her age – says she has been left afraid for her daughter’s safety.

It is alleged the youngster has been targeted by fellow pupils on numerous occasions, leading to several police investigations and numerous charges.

The victim’s mum told The Courier: “She isn’t doing good; as much as she puts a brave face on, and I am really, really scared for her.

“She has tried to run away. It is just fight or flight – her body is trying to get away.

“It is indescribable, it has been the worst time in my life.”

Police investigate 4 incidents involving 13-year-old Dundee girl

The cases investigated are:

  • On May 16, police charged a 14-year-old girl over alleged threatening communications towards the youngster
  • On February 24, the girl was “verbally abused” in the Charleston area with three 13-year-olds being charged in connection with those claims
  • Police were called to a report of the teenager being assaulted on Perth Road on February 3 but despite “extensive inquiries”, police say the person responsible was not traced
  • Officers say they “provided advice” after videos of the girl were posted online and she was verbally abused by other teenagers on November 4

It is understood another incident, involving the threat of an acid attack against the girl, has also been reported to police but the girl’s family and the force have been unable to confirm details of this.

The girl’s mum says she has removed her daughter from school, which we also cannot identify due to the ages of those involved, on multiple occasions due to the alleged bullying.

Girl removed from school after ‘bullying’

She added: “During the start of the bullying, I removed her from school for 10 weeks.

“She eventually went back and (another pupil) has since been moved, however we have been told she will be coming back.

“If that happens, I will have to take my daughter out of school again.

“Since the other pupil was removed, she has been thriving, but all it takes is one person to carry it on.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police matter.”

