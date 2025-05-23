New Next Dundee store progresses – as Mamas & Papas outlet also planned

The new Next shop in Dundee is taking shape as plans for a Mamas & Papas concession outlet are also revealed.

Earlier this month The Courier revealed that the new store at the Stack Retail Park is scheduled to open on July 9.

It came after the retail giant secured permission to carry out a £2.2 million renovation of the former Home Bargains site.

Now, the plans have progressed further.

Signage plans approved

This week Dundee City Council approved an application for signage to be erected on the premises.

The application details how aluminium ‘Next’ lettering will be attached to the building.

The shop is also expected to include a Costa Coffee and Mamas & Papas outlets – with signage for these retailers also approved.

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas sells products including prams, pushchairs, baby products, furniture and maternity wear.

On their website, they are currently advertising for a number of positions at the new Dundee outlet.

This includes store supervisors and sales assistants. A concession store manager and deputy manager positions are also listed.

The advertisements details how the manager will be responsible for leading a team of eight at the new ‘mini’ store in Dundee.

Next moving into former Home Bargains unit

The unit earmarked for the new Next store is next to the Aldi at The Stack Retail Park.

It has been empty since Home Bargains moved into a larger premises built on the site of the former Odeon cinema in December 2023.

Next already has three outlets in Dundee – clothing stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre and the Gallagher Retail Park and a home and garden store at the Kingsway.

The Gallagher Retail Park outlet is adjacent to the new Marks and Spencer store, which opened last year.