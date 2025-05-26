Perthshire ‘energy park’ will turn ancient hillside into industrial complex, say locals

Locals are accusing a Danish renewables firm of planning an “industrial complex” on a historic hillside between Perth and Crieff.

Eurowind Energy Ltd says it wants to create a 100 megawatt “energy park” at Meallbrodden.

Opponents say the name is “so bland as to be misleading”.

And they’re suggesting “Meallbrodden Industrial Complex” is a more accurate description.

Eurowind Energy intends to erect eight wind turbines, standing 200 metres (650ft) to the tip of their blades on the moorland.

It also wants to install up to 60,000 solar panels, stretching over 34 hectares.

And it says the site has potential for a battery energy storage system too.

The company has told The Courier its plans are “in the very early stages of development” and says residents will be consulted as they progress.

Meallbrodden plans could make £280k a year for community

The land sits behind Fowlis Wester, on the Abercairney estate.

It takes its name from Meallbrodden Loch. The moor is also home to stone circles, standing stones, Roman remains, ancient forest and native species.

Eurowind Energy says the project could generate more than 100 megawatts of electricity.

It intends to launch the first phase of consultation in June.

And the company says it will set up a community benefit fund, providing £5,000 a year for every MW of wind energy generated by the site, to support local initiatives.

It predicts this could result in up to £280,000 a year for community projects.

But residents are expressing grave concerns about the plans.

And they warn the cumulative impact of this and other renewables developments nearby is changing the character of the area.

Meallbrodden and surrounds valued for natural beauty

EWE has submitted a 205-page scoping report to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU).

It’s Scottish Ministers who determine planning applications for electricity generating stations with capacity in excess of 50 megawatts.

East Strathearn Community Council has been granted an extension to the time it has to respond after residents complained of delays in receiving letters notifying them of the plans.

The group’s secretary Tim Carmichael says the community response has been “significantly negative”.

And opponents are questioning why the project is being proposed now after two previous planning applications for similar developments were refused in 2005 and 2014.

Mr Carmichael says locals have coined the “Meallbrodden Industrial Complex” tag.

He added: “Many residents have raised concerns about the proposed scale and location of the development, particularly in relation to its visibility within Strathearn and the Sma Glen—areas valued for their natural beauty and significance to the local tourism economy.”

Historic Environment Scotland is also warning of “potential significant adverse impacts”.

The agency says it’s particularly concerned about the Fowlis Wester stone circles and standing stones.

Consultation announced in coming weeks

Eurowind Energy says residents will be able to view the plans and leave comments through a project website.

It will also hold two public drop-in exhibition events.

A second consultation phase, featuring updated plans, will follow later in 2025.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “We will be holding a full consultation with the local community, where they will be able to find out more about the project, meet the project team, and discuss any questions or queries they may have.

“Details of the public consultation will be announced in the coming weeks, and we will issue an updated press release to launch the consultation.”