Perthshire ‘energy park’ will turn ancient hillside into industrial complex, say locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perthshire ‘energy park’ will turn ancient hillside into industrial complex, say locals

Wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage units make up Eurowind Energy's Meallbrodden Energy Park project at Fowlis Wester, Crieff.

By Morag Lindsay
standing stones with countryside behind
The Meallbrodden Energy Park would tower above the ancient standing stones at Fowlis Wester. Image: DC Thomson

Locals are accusing a Danish renewables firm of planning an “industrial complex” on a historic hillside between Perth and Crieff.

Eurowind Energy Ltd says it wants to create a 100 megawatt “energy park” at Meallbrodden.

Opponents say the name is “so bland as to be misleading”.

And they’re suggesting “Meallbrodden Industrial Complex” is a more accurate description.

Eurowind Energy intends to erect eight wind turbines, standing 200 metres (650ft) to the tip of their blades on the moorland.

Map showing proposed location of Meallbrodden energy park between Crieff and Methven, then Perth

It also wants to install up to 60,000 solar panels, stretching over 34 hectares.

And it says the site has potential for a battery energy storage system too.

The company has told The Courier its plans are “in the very early stages of development” and says residents will be consulted as they progress.

Meallbrodden plans could make £280k a year for community

The land sits behind Fowlis Wester, on the Abercairney estate.

It takes its name from Meallbrodden Loch. The moor is also home to stone circles, standing stones, Roman remains, ancient forest and native species.

No fishing sign with loch behind
Meallbrodden Loch. Image: DC Thomson
Moorland at sunset with one small ruined house and tree on hillside
Eurowind Energy wants to build 200m tall turbines and 60,000 solar panels at Meallbrodden. Image: DC Thomson

Eurowind Energy says the project could generate more than 100 megawatts of electricity.

It intends to launch the first phase of consultation in June.

And the company says it will set up a community benefit fund, providing £5,000 a year for every MW of wind energy generated by the site, to support local initiatives.

It predicts this could result in up to £280,000 a year for community projects.

Fowlis Wester, a small collection of traditional houses around a church and village square with Pictish stone in centre
Communities like Fowlis Wester could benefit from a windfall, say developers. Image: Google Maps

But residents are expressing grave concerns about the plans.

And they warn the cumulative impact of this and other renewables developments nearby is changing the character of the area.

Meallbrodden and surrounds valued for natural beauty

EWE has submitted a 205-page scoping report to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU).

It’s Scottish Ministers who determine planning applications for electricity generating stations with capacity in excess of 50 megawatts.

East Strathearn Community Council has been granted an extension to the time it has to respond after residents complained of delays in receiving letters notifying them of the plans.

Hillside with pylons and mountains in distance
Locals say it’s not clear how much additional infrastructure might be needed to serve the Meallbrodden site. Image: DC Thomson.

The group’s secretary Tim Carmichael says the community response has been “significantly negative”.

And opponents are questioning why the project is being proposed now after two previous planning applications for similar developments were refused in 2005 and 2014.

Mr Carmichael says locals have coined the “Meallbrodden Industrial Complex” tag.

He added: “Many residents have raised concerns about the proposed scale and location of the development, particularly in relation to its visibility within Strathearn and the Sma Glen—areas valued for their natural beauty and significance to the local tourism economy.”

stone circles and standing stones on misty moorland at Meallbrodden by Fowlis Wester
Campaigners say the Fowlis Wester stone circles and standing stones will be impacted. Image: DC Thomson

Historic Environment Scotland is also warning of “potential significant adverse impacts”.

The agency says it’s particularly concerned about the Fowlis Wester stone circles and standing stones.

Consultation announced in coming weeks

Eurowind Energy says residents will be able to view the plans and leave comments through a project website.

It will also hold two public drop-in exhibition events.

A second consultation phase, featuring updated plans, will follow later in 2025.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “We will be holding a full consultation with the local community, where they will be able to find out more about the project, meet the project team, and discuss any questions or queries they may have.

“Details of the public consultation will be announced in the coming weeks, and we will issue an updated press release to launch the consultation.”

 

More from News

The venue on Dumbarton Road has hosted live performances for nearly 200 years. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock
Consultants to 'explore options' for future of Stirling's Albert Halls
The Wallace and McGregor families met at Montrose Air Station museum, where the story of war horse Vic is on display. Image: Paul Reid
Families forge transatlantic bonds on back of century-old Angus war horse story
UHI Perth aviation student Samuel Hughes.
UHI Perth aviation students warn of ‘unsettling times’ after training firm’s collapse
Highland dancers in the sunshine at a packed Montrose Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
Great pictures as Montrose Music Festival is another smash hit
Officers 'on the beat' close to the Abbey in Dunfermline.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside weekend police patrol keeping Dunfermline streets safe
The landfill site at Ladybank.
Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Ladybank Recycling Centre for five hours
Tim Brumpton, creator of the 'world-famous' shark toilet at Balquhidder cafe The Golden Larches.
Cafe's 'world-famous' shark toilet becomes Stirlingshire's latest tourist attraction
The Scottish Deer Centre is opening a nursery called Little Doe Daycare. Picture shows nursery manager Kath Webster in a pink wheelbarrow, pushed by park owners Gavin Findlay, left and David Hamilton.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Scottish Deer Centre revival continues with launch of children's nursery
Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill
Missing Bridge of Allan woman traced safe and well by police.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Bridge of Allan, found safe and well

Conversation