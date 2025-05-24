New Look’s Stirling shop goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Look’s Stirling shop goes on the market

The four-storey building could be used for retail, accommodation, residential, hospitality or leisure.

By Isla Glen
New Look in Stirling.
New Look in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

New Look’s store in Stirling has come onto the market.

The business, which has been on Port Street in the city centre for more than a decade, is up for let or sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors says it is a “development opportunity”.

The fashion retailer is currently operating across the basement, ground, first and second floors of the four-storey building.

It utilises the ground and first floors as retail space, while the upstairs has office and storage use.

However, the building could have a variety of purposes.

Inside New Look. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The ground floor could be divided into two or three retail units, while student accommodation, residential, hospitality or leisure could feature on the upper floor.

The Port Street unit also has servicing access to the rear via Dumbarton Road.

A storage room. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The office space in New Look. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The listing reads: “The retail areas are well-configured and benefit from good natural light, while the upper floors are in sound condition throughout.

“The building benefits from excellent frontage onto Port Street and offers efficient vertical circulation, with servicing access available to the rear via Dumbarton Road.

“The ground floor offers potential for sub-division, allowing for the creation of 2 or 3 retail units ranging from approximately 2,500 to 10,000 sq ft and above.

“The upper floors are suitable for a variety of uses, including student accommodation, residential, hospitality, and leisure, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.”

The price is available on application.

New Look has been approached for comment.

