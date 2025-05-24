New Look’s Stirling shop goes on the market

New Look’s store in Stirling has come onto the market.

The business, which has been on Port Street in the city centre for more than a decade, is up for let or sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors says it is a “development opportunity”.

The fashion retailer is currently operating across the basement, ground, first and second floors of the four-storey building.

It utilises the ground and first floors as retail space, while the upstairs has office and storage use.

However, the building could have a variety of purposes.

The ground floor could be divided into two or three retail units, while student accommodation, residential, hospitality or leisure could feature on the upper floor.

The Port Street unit also has servicing access to the rear via Dumbarton Road.

The listing reads: “The retail areas are well-configured and benefit from good natural light, while the upper floors are in sound condition throughout.

“The building benefits from excellent frontage onto Port Street and offers efficient vertical circulation, with servicing access available to the rear via Dumbarton Road.

“The ground floor offers potential for sub-division, allowing for the creation of 2 or 3 retail units ranging from approximately 2,500 to 10,000 sq ft and above.

“The upper floors are suitable for a variety of uses, including student accommodation, residential, hospitality, and leisure, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.”

The price is available on application.

New Look has been approached for comment.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook