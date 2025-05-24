Owners rise to pets’ defence in cemetery dog ban debate

Owners have leapt to the defence of well-behaved dogs in the debate around whether their pets should be banned from cemeteries.

This week, Angus Council agreed a new rule requiring dogs to be on leads in local graveyards.

So we posed the question whether it was time for a total ban.

Some local authorities, such as Stirling, already have a blanket ban. It followed complaints about dog fouling in their cemeteries.

The response to our poll revealed 147 people in favour of a total ban, and 122 against.

While the vote was fairly evenly divided, both sides of the debate were united in one view.

Responsible dog owners are always left to pick up the ire of folk who hate to see poo left lying.

Lazy dog owners criticised

Several felt the family pooch has as much right to be at the graveside of their former owner as any human family member.

In many cases, a canine companion may be a grieving relative’s closest comfort.

Reader Suz summed up the feelings of many.

“How would you feel not being able to take your late partner’s beloved pet to their graveside to assist in the pet’s grief as well as your own?” she said.

“The problem with dog poo is owners’ laziness – can’t be bothered to open bag, bend down and pick up.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a park, cemetery, pavement, etc. It is the small minority that spoil it for the rest of us.”

Mhaira Guiness said: “Cemeteries can be a nice and quiet place to walk a dog, but leads should be required.

“Even a normally conscientious owner may not see if their dog fouls behind a gravestone.

“And no one should be leaving their dog’s mess behind in a place of mourning.

“As usual, a likely minority of lazy and uncaring owners can spoil things for everyone else.

“Requiring leads may be a reasonable first step…before the more drastic approach of a total ban.”

Backing for ban on dogs in cemeteries

On the opposite side of the debate, POV100 backed a ban.

“No need to walk dogs in cemeteries,” they commented.

“Cemeteries are supposed to be quiet places of respect for the dead – not recreational areas.

“Unfortunately, it seems that what should be a matter of decent common sense needs to be spelled out to people who are lacking in common sense and decency.”

The Other Fellow commented: “Firstly, it is unfortunately very obvious, whether witnessing at first hand, or reading about actions/happenings in the media, that there are many people who simply should not be in possession of dogs or animals.

“Having an animal is too complicated or difficult for them.

“Secondly, the amount of people who have a mixture of; laziness, arrogance, selfishness, disrespectfulness or are plain antisocial is, unfortunately it seems, becoming all the more common.”

Concerns have been raised by some Angus councillors about how the new rule will be policed.

Cynical said: “There’s a big difference between using a cemetery as a convenient place to walk your dog and taking your dog with you when visiting the cemetery.

“It’s becoming such a familiar theme these days – slap a ban on something then tick a box and say the problem has been dealt with.”