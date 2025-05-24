Owners rise to pets’ defence in cemetery dog ban debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners rise to pets’ defence in cemetery dog ban debate

We asked if dogs should be kept out of graveyards and the response revealed both sides of the debate were at least united in one view on the messy issue of failing to pick up dog poo.

By Graham Brown
Opinion is divided over whether dogs should be banned from our cemeteries. Image: DC Thomson
Owners have leapt to the defence of well-behaved dogs in the debate around whether their pets should be banned from cemeteries.

This week, Angus Council agreed a new rule requiring dogs to be on leads in local graveyards.

So we posed the question whether it was time for a total ban.

Some local authorities, such as Stirling, already have a blanket ban. It followed complaints about dog fouling in their cemeteries.

The response to our poll revealed 147 people in favour of a total ban, and 122 against.

Pie chart showing the results of The Courier's debate where 54% said dogs should be banned from cemeteries.
Results of The Courier debate asking if dogs should be banned from cemeteries.

While the vote was fairly evenly divided, both sides of the debate were united in one view.

Responsible dog owners are always left to pick up the ire of folk who hate to see poo left lying.

Lazy dog owners criticised

Several felt the family pooch has as much right to be at the graveside of their former owner as any human family member.

In many cases, a canine companion may be a grieving relative’s closest comfort.

Reader Suz summed up the feelings of many.

“How would you feel not being able to take your late partner’s beloved pet to their graveside to assist in the pet’s grief as well as your own?” she said.

“The problem with dog poo is owners’ laziness – can’t be bothered to open bag, bend down and pick up.

Dog poo bin.
Many responsible owners want to see dogs allowed in cemeteries. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It doesn’t matter if it is a park, cemetery, pavement, etc. It is the small minority that spoil it for the rest of us.”

Mhaira Guiness said: “Cemeteries can be a nice and quiet place to walk a dog, but leads should be required.

“Even a normally conscientious owner may not see if their dog fouls behind a gravestone.

“And no one should be leaving their dog’s mess behind in a place of mourning.

“As usual, a likely minority of lazy and uncaring owners can spoil things for everyone else.

“Requiring leads may be a reasonable first step…before the more drastic approach of a total ban.”

Backing for ban on dogs in cemeteries

On the opposite side of the debate, POV100 backed a ban.

“No need to walk dogs in cemeteries,” they commented.

“Cemeteries are supposed to be quiet places of respect for the dead – not recreational areas.

“Unfortunately, it seems that what should be a matter of decent common sense needs to be spelled out to people who are lacking in common sense and decency.”

The Other Fellow commented: “Firstly, it is unfortunately very obvious, whether witnessing at first hand, or reading about actions/happenings in the media, that there are many people who simply should not be in possession of dogs or animals.

“Having an animal is too complicated or difficult for them.

“Secondly, the amount of people who have a mixture of; laziness, arrogance, selfishness, disrespectfulness or are plain antisocial is, unfortunately it seems, becoming all the more common.”

Concerns have been raised by some Angus councillors about how the new rule will be policed.

Cynical said: “There’s a big difference between using a cemetery as a convenient place to walk your dog and taking your dog with you when visiting the cemetery.

“It’s becoming such a familiar theme these days – slap a ban on something then tick a box and say the problem has been dealt with.”

