£200k of cocaine and £80k cash seized after armed police swarm small Perthshire village

Two people have been charged after a major police operation in the small village of Balgowan.

By Lucy Scarlett, Stephen Eighteen and Ben MacDonald
Police descend on Earn Drive, Tibbermore
A police van at Earn Drive in Balgowan after the raid on Thursday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Cocaine worth £200,000 and £80,000 in cash was seized after a major police operation in a small Perthshire village.

On Thursday afternoon, officers from the organised crime unit stopped a vehicle travelling on the A90, near Glendoick.

A search of the car was carried out and more than £20,000 was seized.

Then, at around 3.30pm, officers executed a warrant on Earn Drive in Balgowan and arrested a 25-year-old man.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “There were undercover cops everywhere, cops with guns. I don’t know what is going on.

“There were loads of them. There must have been around six or seven cars.

“There was no ambulance or anything like that but there was definitely some sort of raid going on.”

Police swarm Perthshire village during cocaine and cash operation

A property in Honeywell Grove, in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, was later searched and cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £200,000, was seized along with more than £60,000 in cash.

The 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with money laundering and drugs offences.

A major police operation took place in Balgowan. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

They were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Gary Lamb said: “This operation underscores our commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and highlights our efforts to disrupt the activities of anyone involved in criminal activity.

“Our proactive efforts to tackle drug supply in our communities are a daily focus and the public has a vital role to play in helping us identify and target those involved.

We encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation