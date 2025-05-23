Man, 50, charged after ‘wilful’ blaze at Dundee flat

A 50-year-old man has been charged after a “wilful” blaze at a flat in Dundee.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen pouring from a flat on Strathmartine Road in the Hilltown area on Wednesday night.

Residents raised the alarm shortly after 11pm, prompting a significant emergency service response.

Speaking to The Courier, one man said he heard shouts of “fire, fire, fire” echoing through the building to alert other residents.

He said: “Smoke was pouring out of one of the addresses.

“The only reason we became aware was because other residents raised the alarm.

“Emergency services remained in the area for hours after the fire was brought under control.

“We know the property is in a right mess, and another home was damaged during the incident.

“Police took statements from some residents, and we saw the fire service removing damaged items from the flat.

“Our homes weren’t evacuated, but it was concerning to see what was happening.”

Man, 50, at Dundee Sheriff Court after Hilltown fire

Police Scotland confirmed a man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 11.20pm on Wednesday, May 21, to a report of a fire at a flat in the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No one was injured.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire-raising. He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 22.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used a hose reel and a main jet to tackle the fire at the address.