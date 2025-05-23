Man, 50, charged after ‘wilful’ blaze at Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 50, charged after ‘wilful’ blaze at Dundee flat

Emergency services were called to the incident in Hilltown.

By James Simpson
Flats on Strathmartine Road, Hilltown, Dundee
A flat in Strathmartine Road was alleged targeted. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 21/05/2025

A 50-year-old man has been charged after a “wilful” blaze at a flat in Dundee.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen pouring from a flat on Strathmartine Road in the Hilltown area on Wednesday night.

Residents raised the alarm shortly after 11pm, prompting a significant emergency service response.

Speaking to The Courier, one man said he heard shouts of “fire, fire, fire” echoing through the building to alert other residents.

Smoke engulfed one of the landings. Image: Supplied

He said: “Smoke was pouring out of one of the addresses.

“The only reason we became aware was because other residents raised the alarm.

“Emergency services remained in the area for hours after the fire was brought under control.

“We know the property is in a right mess, and another home was damaged during the incident.

“Police took statements from some residents, and we saw the fire service removing damaged items from the flat.

“Our homes weren’t evacuated, but it was concerning to see what was happening.”

Man, 50, at Dundee Sheriff Court after Hilltown fire

Police Scotland confirmed a man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 11.20pm on Wednesday, May 21, to a report of a fire at a flat in the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No one was injured.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire-raising. He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 22.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used a hose reel and a main jet to tackle the fire at the address.

