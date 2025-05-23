DCA cinema ticket stub turns ‘collector’s item’ after comic book artist’s tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DCA cinema ticket stub turns ‘collector’s item’ after comic book artist’s tribute

Mental health themes in the new Thunderbolts* movie inspired Dundee comic artist Dan McDaid - who has drawn characters such as Superman, Judge Dredd and Dr Who - to transform his DCA ticket.

By David Pollock
DCA ticket with Thunderbolts* characters drawing in a frame
The DCA ticket stub that is on auction. Image: Supplied.

Superhero films have divided critics recently, but they’re back in a big way this year.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh, was confirmed this week as having made more than 300 million dollars (£222m) at the box office, making it the fourth biggest film of 2025 so far.

Thunderbolts is the latest in a long line of superhero cinema smashes from the Marvel comic book universe.

Yet when Dundee comic artist Dan McDaid saw Thunderbolts*, it wasn’t the action scenes and fighting which connected with him, so much as the film’s unexpected focus on mental health issues.

It would spoiler the film to go into detail, but more than one character in it has depression.

McDaid was so inspired by how Thunderbolts* discussed mental health, that he’s drawn the team of anti-heroes on his cinema ticket from Dundee Contemporary Arts and is auctioning it on eBay for the UK mental health charity Mind.

“I feel like the Marvel films had been growing a little uneven and lacklustre over the last few years, and there was too much additional homework needed to understand what was going on,” says McDaid, who has lived in Dundee for twenty years and is originally from Cornwall.

“Thunderbolts* was refreshingly free of that. It’s incredibly exciting and very funny, but it also goes out of its way to say something about mental health issues and dealing with trauma.”

Dan McDaid is ‘one of the leading comic artists in the UK’

As one of the leading comic artists in the UK, who has drawn the adventures of such diverse and well-known characters as Superman, Judge Dredd and Doctor Who, as well as previously working with Trainspotting novelist Irvine Welsh, anything McDaid puts his pen to is a collector’s item.

This auction, then, is a means of drawing attention to mental health issues in a different way.

International comic book artist Dan McDaid. Image: supplied.
Comic book artist Dan McDaid. Supplied by Dan McDaid.

“The idea just popped into my head,” he says. “I’d been to see the film once, loved it, went to see it again, loved it even more, and felt very moved by the movie’s themes.

“I think everyone has someone in their lives who has been touched by mental health issues, so the theme is universal, and this film tackles it in such an intelligent and accessible way.

“Anyway, I looked at my big DCA ticket stub, thought ‘you could probably fit a pretty nice sketch on that’ and just went for it. Mind seemed the most obvious beneficiary of the auction.”

DCA is ‘the jewel in the crown of Dundee’

As well as paying tribute to the film and helping a good cause, McDaid’s auction also tips its hat to Dundee Contemporary Arts, which has shared his auction on its social media.

“The DCA is the jewel in Dundee’s crown for me, a world class arts cinema with a great restaurant, bar and creative hub for local artistic talent,” he says. “I’m down there usually a few times a month, either for a drink or to catch a film. It’s also one of the few cinemas that still offers a proper ticket stub instead of a simple receipt, and long may it continue.”

The auction ends on Saturday May 24.

Conversation