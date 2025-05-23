Dundee man amazed that video of him walking Shetland pony has gone viral

A video of a Dundee man taking his pet Shetland pony for a walk has gone viral.

Graham Burns was filmed taking his horse Pixie home on Arbroath Road after a routine trip to the beach.

Facebook page Strange Places in Scotland uploaded the video on Thursday morning.

Since then, it has been viewed more than 51,000 times.

Graham also has Tinkerbell and MJ to keep Pixie company.

Graham said: “I was walking down from Kellas and where I have to cross the road is a big set of traffic lights. Somebody must have been videoing it from there.

“I take them down and put them in the water.

“A girl phoned me this morning and said it had been watched 50,000 views. It’s mental.”

The trio get plenty of attention on their trips to the beach.

Graham said: “The ponies do great with people in Dundee and Broughty Ferry, especially when I take them to the water.

“People can come and speak with them. I’ve had kids sit on their backs and get their photos with them.”

Graham travels around the city with his ponies for therapy sessions.

At Christmas, he stopped in Stobswell, Downfield, Fintry and other places to help spread festive cheer.

He said: “I take them into care homes and nurseries and let them meet children with special needs.

“When I raise money, I use it for the upkeep of the ponies. I take a standard fee but the money goes for the ponies.

“I like to raise more awareness and it’s all light-hearted.”