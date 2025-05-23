Dundee man amazed that video of him walking Shetland pony has gone viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man amazed that video of him walking Shetland pony has gone viral

The clip of Graham Burns taking his pet Pixie along Arbroath Road has been viewed more than 51,000 times in 24 hours.

By Ben MacDonald

A video of a Dundee man taking his pet Shetland pony for a walk has gone viral.

Graham Burns was filmed taking his horse Pixie home on Arbroath Road after a routine trip to the beach.

Facebook page Strange Places in Scotland uploaded the video on Thursday morning.

Since then, it has been viewed more than 51,000 times.

A video of Dundee man Graham Burns walking Shetland pony Pixie along Arbroath Road has gone viral
The clip has been viewed more than 51,000 times. Image: Strange Places in Scotland/Facebook

Graham also has Tinkerbell and MJ to keep Pixie company.

Graham said: “I was walking down from Kellas and where I have to cross the road is a big set of traffic lights. Somebody must have been videoing it from there.

“I take them down and put them in the water.

“A girl phoned me this morning and said it had been watched 50,000 views. It’s mental.”

The three Shetlands love visiting the beach. Image: Supplied

The trio get plenty of attention on their trips to the beach.

Graham said: “The ponies do great with people in Dundee and Broughty Ferry, especially when I take them to the water.

“People can come and speak with them. I’ve had kids sit on their backs and get their photos with them.”

Graham also has Tinkerbell (pictured) and MJ to keep Pixie company. Image: Supplied

Graham travels around the city with his ponies for therapy sessions.

At Christmas, he stopped in Stobswell, Downfield, Fintry and other places to help spread festive cheer.

He said: “I take them into care homes and nurseries and let them meet children with special needs.

“When I raise money, I use it for the upkeep of the ponies. I take a standard fee but the money goes for the ponies.

“I like to raise more awareness and it’s all light-hearted.”

