GALLERY: Highlights from ‘Diamond Alley’ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Bonar Hall, Dundee

Hundreds came together on Saturday, May 24, to watch and compete in the “Diamond Alley,” which took place in Bonar Hall, Dundee.

More than 100 jiu-jitsu fighters from across Scotland and Ireland gathered for this one-of-a-kind event to demonstrate their talent and skill. The full-day competition kicked off with the kids’ matches from 9 am to 2 pm, followed by the adult bouts starting at 4 pm and continuing into the evening.

With competitors ranging in age from as young as 5 to over 50, the event offered a rare opportunity for UK BJJA athletes of all generations to compete in a safe, supportive, and professional environment, all on the same stage, something virtually unheard of at a BJJ event in Dundee or even across Scotland.

Competitors had the chance to showcase their skills in front of family, friends, and supporters, while the live stream extended the event’s reach, offering athletes a platform to gain recognition well beyond the local scene.

The event was organised by Inverted Diamond JJ Fife, led by Professor Darren Clark, in collaboration with Professor Valentine Duke of Gracie Barra Dundee. With support from the wider Gracie Barra organisation, the team brought together a high-calibre event for the BJJ community. Inverted Diamond also secured sponsorship from several local businesses, including Onyx Detailing Studio, Plaster 4 U, and Violet Autos.

“Diamond Alley” was a groundbreaking event for Dundee, setting a new benchmark in scale, production quality, and promotional reach. It helped promote Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, provided a valuable platform for competitors, and gave a welcome boost to local businesses while raising the city’s profile in the combat sports community.

We asked photographers, Steven MacDougall and Elliott Cansfield, to capture all the action throughout the day: