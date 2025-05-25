GALLERY: Highlights from ‘Diamond Alley’ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Bonar Hall, Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Highlights from ‘Diamond Alley’ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Bonar Hall, Dundee

“Diamond Alley,” a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu event held at Bonar Hall in Dundee was a first for Dundee's martial arts scene.

Diamond Alley Jiu Jitsu event at Bonar Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By The AV Team

Hundreds came together on Saturday, May 24, to watch and compete in the “Diamond Alley,” which took place in Bonar Hall, Dundee.

More than 100 jiu-jitsu fighters from across Scotland and Ireland gathered for this one-of-a-kind event to demonstrate their talent and skill. The full-day competition kicked off with the kids’ matches from 9 am to 2 pm, followed by the adult bouts starting at 4 pm and continuing into the evening.

With competitors ranging in age from as young as 5 to over 50, the event offered a rare opportunity for UK BJJA athletes of all generations to compete in a safe, supportive, and professional environment, all on the same stage, something virtually unheard of at a BJJ event in Dundee or even across Scotland.

Competitors had the chance to showcase their skills in front of family, friends, and supporters, while the live stream extended the event’s reach, offering athletes a platform to gain recognition well beyond the local scene.

The event was organised by Inverted Diamond JJ Fife, led by Professor Darren Clark, in collaboration with Professor Valentine Duke of Gracie Barra Dundee. With support from the wider Gracie Barra organisation, the team brought together a high-calibre event for the BJJ community. Inverted Diamond also secured sponsorship from several local businesses, including Onyx Detailing Studio, Plaster 4 U, and Violet Autos.

“Diamond Alley” was a groundbreaking event for Dundee, setting a new benchmark in scale, production quality, and promotional reach. It helped promote Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, provided a valuable platform for competitors, and gave a welcome boost to local businesses while raising the city’s profile in the combat sports community.

We asked photographers, Steven MacDougall and Elliott Cansfield, to capture all the action throughout the day:

Diamond Alley Jiu Jitsu event at Bonar Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Irvine, Inverted Diamond Gym coach, referees a fight. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A tough fight! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A clear winner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Darren Clark, Head Coach at Gracie Barra, referees a fight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Valentine Duke, Gracie Barra Dundee owner, addressing the crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A respectful handshake before they begin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Irvine, Inverted Diamond Gym coach, reveals the winner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Irvine, Inverted Diamond Gym coach, reveals another winner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Victorious!  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Darren Clark, Head Coach at Gracie Barra, referees a fight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Judges show their preference. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Diamond Alley Jiu Jitsu event at Bonar Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Getting ready for the fight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Getting ready for the fight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Darren Clark, Head Coach at Gracie Barra, referees a fight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
It’s tough competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Irvine, Inverted Diamond Gym coach, referees a fight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Adult Competition. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Winner in the adult Competition. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Let the fighting commence. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Tough Competition. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Its a struggle. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Hundreds of spectators showed up for the competition. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Round of applause for the fighters. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Not an easy fight. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Another winner! Image: Elliott Cansfield
Ready to go. Image: Elliott Cansfield

 

 

Conversation