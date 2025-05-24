GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill Hundreds of cyclists set off from Birkhill Millennium Hall to pay tribute to Dundee cycling great Bill Shewan, who died on May 9 just weeks before his 100th birthday. Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie May 24 2025, 10:18pm May 24 2025, 10:18pm Share GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5251905/bill-shewan-memorial-ride-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Cyclists gathered at Birkhill Millennium Hall on Saturday, May 24, for a memorial ride honouring Dundee cycling legend Bill Shewan, who passed away on May 9, 2025, at the age of 99. The event featured 100-mile and 100km routes and attracted a large turnout, reflecting Shewan’s significant impact on the local cycling community. Bill Shewan, known for his quiet determination and record-breaking achievements, remained active in the sport well into his later years. The memorial ride served as a fitting tribute to a man who inspired generations of cyclists, offering participants an opportunity to celebrate Shewan’s life and passion for cycling. The Courier, Steve MacDougall, was there to capture the day. Cameron Ogilvie, 19 months is the great grandson of Bill Shewan, and he waits to see off the cyclists with the rest of his family. Sisters Claire Beats (left) and Jodie McNamee, granddaughters of Bill. Dundee Wheelers set off, waved off by the family. Alan Ogilvie, grandson of Bill throws his son Cameron Ogilvie, 19 months, into the air. Dundee Wheelers gather before setting off outside Millennium Hall, Birkhill. The family wave off the cyclists. Dundee Wheelers gather before setting off. The family wave off the cyclists. The Dundee Wheelers in front of Millennium Hall. The family gather to see the cyclists off. Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan. Family representatives chat with current Dundee Wheeler members. Jodie McNamee, sister Claire Beats and mum Eileen McNamee, daughter of Bill. Bill’s daughters Alison Ogilvie (left) and Eileen McNamee. Adele Ogilvie, Alison Ogilvie (daughter), Cameron Ogilvie, 19 months, great grandson, Alan Ogilvie, grandson, Claire Beats, granddaughter. Back row, left to right is Maisie Ross with dog Flo, Paul Ogilvie, grandson, Derek Ogilvie, Eileen McNamee, daughter, Paul Shaw and Jodie McNamee, granddaughter.
