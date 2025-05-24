GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill

Cyclists gathered at Birkhill Millennium Hall on Saturday, May 24, for a memorial ride honouring Dundee cycling legend Bill Shewan, who passed away on May 9, 2025, at the age of 99.

The event featured 100-mile and 100km routes and attracted a large turnout, reflecting Shewan’s significant impact on the local cycling community.

Bill Shewan, known for his quiet determination and record-breaking achievements, remained active in the sport well into his later years.

The memorial ride served as a fitting tribute to a man who inspired generations of cyclists, offering participants an opportunity to celebrate Shewan’s life and passion for cycling.

The Courier, Steve MacDougall, was there to capture the day.

