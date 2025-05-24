GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill

Hundreds of cyclists set off from Birkhill Millennium Hall to pay tribute to Dundee cycling great Bill Shewan, who died on May 9 just weeks before his 100th birthday.

Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie

Cyclists gathered at Birkhill Millennium Hall on Saturday, May 24, for a memorial ride honouring Dundee cycling legend Bill Shewan, who passed away on May 9, 2025, at the age of 99.

The event featured 100-mile and 100km routes and attracted a large turnout, reflecting Shewan’s significant impact on the local cycling community.

Bill Shewan, known for his quiet determination and record-breaking achievements, remained active in the sport well into his later years.

The memorial ride served as a fitting tribute to a man who inspired generations of cyclists, offering participants an opportunity to celebrate Shewan’s life and passion for cycling.

The Courier, Steve MacDougall, was there to capture the day.

Cameron Ogilvie, 19 months is the great grandson of Bill Shewan, and he waits to see off the cyclists with the rest of his family.
Sisters Claire Beats (left) and Jodie McNamee, granddaughters of Bill.
Dundee Wheelers set off, waved off by the family.
Alan Ogilvie, grandson of Bill throws his son Cameron Ogilvie, 19 months, into the air.
Dundee Wheelers gather before setting off outside Millennium Hall, Birkhill.
The family wave off the cyclists.
Dundee Wheelers gather before setting off.
The family wave off the cyclists.
The Dundee Wheelers in front of Millennium Hall.

The family gather to see the cyclists off.
Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan.
Family representatives chat with current Dundee Wheeler members.
Jodie McNamee, sister Claire Beats and mum Eileen McNamee, daughter of Bill.
Bill’s daughters Alison Ogilvie (left) and Eileen McNamee.
Adele Ogilvie, Alison Ogilvie (daughter), Cameron Ogilvie, 19 months, great grandson, Alan Ogilvie, grandson, Claire Beats, granddaughter. Back row, left to right is Maisie Ross with dog Flo, Paul Ogilvie, grandson, Derek Ogilvie, Eileen McNamee, daughter, Paul Shaw and Jodie McNamee, granddaughter.

 

