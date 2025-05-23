Forfar resident ‘near to tears’ as campaigners warn Angus Council about speeding on main road

A Forfar resident was left “near tears” after a meeting with Angus Council about speeding on a main road.

The Dundee Road Action Group met on Friday to discuss steps to combat “dangerous” speeding on the busy Forfar road.

Concerned residents, local councillors, an Angus Council officer and the police were in attendance.

The group says traffic calming measures are required before a fatality happens.

Dundee Road Action Group: ‘We need our council to help us’

Campaigner Katrina Thomson led the meeting by stating the group’s agenda; to implement better traffic management to stop speeding on Dundee Road.

Several cars have been written off in crashes and pets killed due to reckless driving on the Forfar trunk road.

Katrina said: “If it’s not managed now – it’s going to be horrific.

“It’s already being treated like a racetrack.

“We need our council to help us.”

Residents shared their stories of speeding traffic.

Group member Catherine Matheson said: “We are absolutely terrified that someone will be killed or seriously injured, due to the speed and volume of traffic on the road.

“We were the victims of the terrible incident in March, where an uninsured driver crashed into three cars outside our house and shunted my husband’s car six feet down the road into the rear of our disabled grandson’s wheelchair vehicle.

“If he had been accessing the vehicle at the time, both of us might have been killed or injured.

“I can’t sleep at night for thinking about it.

“Our grandson has a life-limiting medical condition and he’s gone through so much in his life already, without being exposed to this totally unnecessary risk.”

Forfar resident ‘near to tears’ after meeting with Angus Council

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We will always consider the circumstances experienced by local communities surrounding our roads and road safety when they come to us with road traffic concerns.

“However, to deliver services within an extremely difficult financial landscape, it is incumbent upon us to prioritise our resources.

“We achieve this by taking an evidence-based approach to matters of road safety and traffic management and prioritising those areas of the roads network with the worst accident record and streets that experience the highest speeds of vehicles (above the permitted speed limit).

“Evidence of risk will continue to prioritise our resources so that we can address the most urgent and serious situations first and we welcome the public’s input to that process.”

The action group say they were unhappy with the outcome of the meeting.

Katrina added: “Catherine was near to tears during that meeting.

“She was choking when she heard that her grandson wasn’t important enough for action to be taken, until he were to die.

“Basically, the council has commented today that it will take a fatality on the road to make any changes.”