Forfar resident ‘near to tears’ as campaigners warn Angus Council about speeding on main road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Forfar resident ‘near to tears’ as campaigners warn Angus Council about speeding on main road

The Dundee Road Action Group met local councillors, police, Angus Council and concerned residents.

By Lucy Scarlett
Forfar-based Dundee Road Action Group.
Members of the Dundee Road Action Group. From left to right: Grant Reid, Katrina Thomson, Graeme Laird, Bryan McShane, and Dean Robertson. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A Forfar resident was left “near tears” after a meeting with Angus Council about speeding on a main road.

The Dundee Road Action Group met on Friday to discuss steps to combat “dangerous” speeding on the busy Forfar road.

Concerned residents, local councillors, an Angus Council officer and the police were in attendance.

The group says traffic calming measures are required before a fatality happens.

Dundee Road Action Group: ‘We need our council to help us’

Campaigner Katrina Thomson led the meeting by stating the group’s agenda; to implement better traffic management to stop speeding on Dundee Road.

Several cars have been written off in crashes and pets killed due to reckless driving on the Forfar trunk road.

Katrina said: “If it’s not managed now – it’s going to be horrific.

“It’s already being treated like a racetrack.

“We need our council to help us.”

Dundee Road Action Group presented their concerns to Angus Council. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Dundee Road Action Group presented concerns to Angus Council. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Dean Robertson.
Group member Dean Robertson is a lollipop man and fears for the safety of the children crossing Dundee Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Residents shared their stories of speeding traffic.

Group member Catherine Matheson said: “We are absolutely terrified that someone will be killed or seriously injured, due to the speed and volume of traffic on the road.

“We were the victims of the terrible incident in March, where an uninsured driver crashed into three cars outside our house and shunted my husband’s car six feet down the road into the rear of our disabled grandson’s wheelchair vehicle.

“If he had been accessing the vehicle at the time, both of us might have been killed or injured.

“I can’t sleep at night for thinking about it.

“Our grandson has a life-limiting medical condition and he’s gone through so much in his life already, without being exposed to this totally unnecessary risk.”

Forfar resident ‘near to tears’ after meeting with Angus Council

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We will always consider the circumstances experienced by local communities surrounding our roads and road safety when they come to us with road traffic concerns.

“However, to deliver services within an extremely difficult financial landscape, it is incumbent upon us to prioritise our resources.

“We achieve this by taking an evidence-based approach to matters of road safety and traffic management and prioritising those areas of the roads network with the worst accident record and streets that experience the highest speeds of vehicles (above the permitted speed limit).

An estimated nine vehicles have been crashed into on Dundee Road in the past two years. Image: Supplied

“Evidence of risk will continue to prioritise our resources so that we can address the most urgent and serious situations first and we welcome the public’s input to that process.”

The action group say they were unhappy with the outcome of the meeting.

Katrina added: “Catherine was near to tears during that meeting.

“She was choking when she heard that her grandson wasn’t important enough for action to be taken, until he were to die.

“Basically, the council has commented today that it will take a fatality on the road to make any changes.”

More from News

Gordon Lithgow
Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage…
HMP Perth.
Abusive prisoner from Fife called wife 1,382 times from behind bars
Tim Brumpton, creator of the 'world-famous' shark toilet at Balquhidder cafe The Golden Larches.
Cafe's 'world-famous' shark toilet becomes Stirlingshire's latest tourist attraction
The Scottish Deer Centre is opening a nursery called Little Doe Daycare. Picture shows nursery manager Kath Webster in a pink wheelbarrow, pushed by park owners Gavin Findlay, left and David Hamilton.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Scottish Deer Centre revival continues with launch of children's nursery
Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture
Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill
Missing Bridge of Allan woman traced safe and well by police.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Bridge of Allan, found safe and well
River Edge Lodges.
Bridge of Earn holiday park featured in TV series Outlander hits market with £1.4m…
Old Military Road.
144-mile diversion for overnight road closure on A93 near Glenshee
Daniel Robertson
Dog breeder who caused £3.5k of damage to Fife Holiday Inn Express is admonished

Conversation