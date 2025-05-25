Cafe’s ‘world-famous’ shark toilet becomes Stirlingshire’s latest tourist attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Cafe’s ‘world-famous’ shark toilet becomes Stirlingshire’s latest tourist attraction

Celebrities and visitors from around the globe have been drawn to The Golden Larches' shark-themed loo.

By Isla Glen
Tim Brumpton, creator of the 'world-famous' shark toilet at Balquhidder cafe The Golden Larches.
Tim Brumpton, who created the shark toilet. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A “world-famous shark toilet” at a cafe near Balquhidder is drawing in tourists and famous faces from around the globe.

Tim Brumpton, 47, and Andrea Saunders, 54, took over The Golden Larches on the A84 between Strathyre and Lochearnead two years ago.

Since creating the quirky loo, they have welcomed visitors from Australia, New Zealand, America, Korea and continental Europe.

It has attracted Scottish rugby star John Jeffrey who was nicknamed ‘The Great White Shark’ and Australian mountain-biking professional Josh Carlson.

A bride and groom and a centenarian have also snapped pictures in the shark toilet.

The B&B owners say the great white gimmick has been great for business.

Shark-themed decor at The Golden Larches. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The cafe has outdoor seating. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Tim said: “We’ve had a lot of people come in saying they’re driven past for many, many years and never been in.

“But they’re coming in now to see the shark toilet.”

Andrea added: “There’s always going to be negativity but it’s a bit of fun.

“The majority of people love it. We get a lot of good feedback.”

‘Crazy’ toilet gets customers to stop off at Stirlingshire cafe

Tim says it was a “happy accident” that the shark toilet was created.

They knew tourists from across the globe would drive past their business and wanted something unique that people would visit.

The landscaper explained: “I was trying to think of something different to everybody else and the one thing everybody has in common is we need to use the toilet.

“The idea was that if we had a crazy toilet, everybody would be drawn in and attracted to it.

“That’s how it started. There was no plan, no theme, just an idea to make a crazy toilet.”

Barry the Cat painted the walls. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The shark is above the toilet. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

One day, while preparing to move to Scotland, Tim was watching an antiques programme on TV as it was near their home in the English Midlands.

He spied a shark head in the background and had what he described as a “lightbulb moment”.

‘Everybody thought I was crazy’ for getting shark for Golden Larches in Balquhidder

The next day, he went to the shop and bought it.

However, knowing Andrea wouldn’t like it, he kept it in the passenger seat of his work van for six weeks.

He said: “I was driving around in a silver work van with a big shark head in the windscreen.

“All my friends knew about it, all my customers knew about it, but Andrea knew nothing about it.”

When Tim finally showed Andrea the shark head, she thought it was a bad idea.

“I thought ‘who wants to see a shark?’ I couldn’t visualise it,” laughed Andrea.

More is added to the shark toilet each year. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Posters in the shark toilet. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The Golden Larches from the roadside. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Tim added: “In Andrea’s defence, everybody else thought I was crazy.

“Everybody said what a silly idea it was, it’s not going to work, you’re just crazy.”

However, the pair soon proved everyone wrong.

Tim installed the shark head and they hired Barry the Cat, an artist from Doune, to decorate the walls with an underwater theme.

While originally only half of the room was shark-themed so that users could avoid it should they wish, the entire toilet now has a variety of artwork and posters.

Each year, they add more to the toilet.

This has ranged from a shark in a kilt to a wobbegong model.

In the future, Andrea and Tim hope to start selling shark souvenirs and attract more famous faces to their ‘world-famous shark toilet’.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Gordon Lithgow
Former chip shop owner smashed car windscreen with garden shears in Fife road rage…
HMP Perth.
Abusive prisoner from Fife called wife 1,382 times from behind bars
The Scottish Deer Centre is opening a nursery called Little Doe Daycare. Picture shows nursery manager Kath Webster in a pink wheelbarrow, pushed by park owners Gavin Findlay, left and David Hamilton.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Scottish Deer Centre revival continues with launch of children's nursery
Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture
Memorial cycle to remember cycling legend Bill Shewan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Cyclists honor Dundee legend Bill Shewan with memorial ride from Birkhill
Missing Bridge of Allan woman traced safe and well by police.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Bridge of Allan, found safe and well
River Edge Lodges.
Bridge of Earn holiday park featured in TV series Outlander hits market with £1.4m…
Old Military Road.
144-mile diversion for overnight road closure on A93 near Glenshee
Daniel Robertson
Dog breeder who caused £3.5k of damage to Fife Holiday Inn Express is admonished
New Look in Stirling.
New Look's Stirling shop goes on the market

Conversation