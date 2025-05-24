EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie caravan owner admits ‘jumping gun’ in planning bid which caused rail line closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie caravan owner admits ‘jumping gun’ in planning bid which caused rail line closure

The static caravan was towed onto the street in March after local resident Tony Lindsay lost a two-year planning battle with Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
Rail services were suspended to deal with the Carnoustie wall collapse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Carnoustie caravan which closed the east coast rail line was being hauled back into a garden in breach of a planning enforcement order at the time.

Its owner has now apologised for “jumping the gun” in the latest stage of a two-year battle with Angus Council to secure planning permission for it.

On Thursday, rail services between Dundee and Aberdeen were hit after part of a wall fell onto the railway line at Ireland Street.

Services were cancelled or delayed for around two hours.

It happened as householder Tony Lindsay clipped a wall with a JCB while trying to manoeuvre the former Airbnb holiday home back into place.

Carnoustie caravan removed in March

In March, he accepted defeat in a planning fight which went all the way to the Scottish Government.

The three-bedroom caravan was previously advertised for holiday visitors.

Neighbours and Carnoustie Community Council lodged objections.

They said it was dangerous because of its proximity to the railway.

Mr Lindsay later used it for family members. He tragically lost his son, Anthony, last November.

Scottish Ministers had upheld a council enforcement order first issued in July 2024.

In March, he moved the caravan from his garden to the street outside his home.

New planning bid launched

And on April 1, Mr Lindsay lodged a fresh planning application to use it as a store.

Angus Council is yet to decide on the latest bid for a certificate of lawful use.

But Mr Lindsay said he was moving the caravan after pressure from the council’s roads department to take it off the street.

“I wrongly assumed roads were happy with it being there,” he said.

“It’s no longer a caravan, it’s been stripped out. I don’t have the money to build a shed but I have this.

“I need the caravan for storage and as a family snug.”

He said: “I do regret jumping the gun.

“I definitely need to apologise to the council.”

Mr Lindsay was told by Network Rail the caravan must not be moved until further safety fencing is put in place.

It now hangs over the pavement at Ireland Street, with barriers around it.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “As a result of issues arising yesterday we are now working with the caravan’s owner to find a swift, safe and satisfactory solution.”

Conversation