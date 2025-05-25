EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre revival continues with launch of children’s nursery

The Scottish Deer Centre is launching a pre-school children’s nursery as it continues its revival.

While many zoos welcome nursery visits, the Cupar attraction will be among the few to actually have one on site.

Opening on June 9, it will be run by experienced nursery manager Kath Webster, with space for 30 two to five-year-olds.

And it will be fully outdoor, with youngsters able to take cover in a yurt for some activities.

Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay are excited about the launch of Little Doe Daycare.

It comes four years after the pair rescued the park from administration.

And it is the latest of several new additions to the 55-acre attraction.

Children can meet animals and keepers

David said: “We already get a lot of visits from nurseries and schools so it seemed a great next step to open our own.

“I can’t think of any other wildlife park that has this.

“We have young kids of our own and we know outdoor nurseries are very popular.

“The kids will be able to come into the park often to meet the keepers and learn all about the animals.

“It’s all very safe, with safe paths running right round the park.”

Although part of the Deer Centre, the nursery will be separate from its day-to-day running.

Housed in a previously-unused garden area, it will have its own entrance.

And it will be subject to the same rules and inspections as any other nursery.

Kath has managed several Fife nurseries over the past 10 years, including outdoor nurseries.

Play equipment at Scottish Deer Centre nursery

Little Doe Daycare includes a range of play equipment.

And Kath expects the mud kitchen and sand and water tray to prove particularly popular.

Hammocks, arts and crafts and even a wooden bridge over a pretend river are already set up and ready for the young attendees.

The Scottish Deer Centre was previously owned by Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which collapsed in 2020.

Since David and Gavin bought it for an undisclosed sum, they have added a £28,000 Buccaneer jet, which saw action in the first Gulf War.

They have also unveiled a mini railway and brought in equipment from adventure play area Muddy Boots, which closed in 2023.