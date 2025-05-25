EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre revival continues with launch of children’s nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre revival continues with launch of children’s nursery

Outdoor nursery Little Doe Daycare will open in the grounds of the Scottish Deer Centre, offering youngsters the chance to learn about animals.

The Scottish Deer Centre is opening a nursery called Little Doe Daycare. Picture shows nursery manager Kath Webster in a pink wheelbarrow, pushed by park owners Gavin Findlay, left and David Hamilton.
Nursery manager Kath Webster and Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin Findlay, left, and David Hamilton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

The Scottish Deer Centre is launching a pre-school children’s nursery as it continues its revival.

While many zoos welcome nursery visits, the Cupar attraction will be among the few to actually have one on site.

Opening on June 9, it will be run by experienced nursery manager Kath Webster, with space for 30 two to five-year-olds.

A yurt in the grounds of the Scottish Deer Centre nursery, Little Doe Daycare
A yurt all set up at the new Scottish Deer Centre nursery, Little Doe Daycare. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And it will be fully outdoor, with youngsters able to take cover in a yurt for some activities.

Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay are excited about the launch of Little Doe Daycare.

It comes four years after the pair rescued the park from administration.

And it is the latest of several new additions to the 55-acre attraction.

Children can meet animals and keepers

David said: “We already get a lot of visits from nurseries and schools so it seemed a great next step to open our own.

“I can’t think of any other wildlife park that has this.

“We have young kids of our own and we know outdoor nurseries are very popular.

Kath Webster on a green dinosaur climbing frame at the Scottish Deer Centre nursery.
Kath Webster will manage Little Doe Daycare. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The kids will be able to come into the park often to meet the keepers and learn all about the animals.

“It’s all very safe, with safe paths running right round the park.”

Although part of the Deer Centre, the nursery will be separate from its day-to-day running.

Children can cross a wooden bridge over a pretend river within the nursery grounds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Housed in a previously-unused garden area, it will have its own entrance.

And it will be subject to the same rules and inspections as any other nursery.

Kath has managed several Fife nurseries over the past 10 years, including outdoor nurseries.

Play equipment at Scottish Deer Centre nursery

Little Doe Daycare includes a range of play equipment.

And Kath expects the mud kitchen and sand and water tray to prove particularly popular.

Hammocks, arts and crafts and even a wooden bridge over a pretend river are already set up and ready for the young attendees.

Kath, David and Gavin with Deer Centre manager Sarah Rice. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Buccaneer jet at the Scottish Deer Centre. Picture. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

The Scottish Deer Centre was previously owned by Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which collapsed in 2020.

Since David and Gavin bought it for an undisclosed sum, they have added a £28,000 Buccaneer jet, which saw action in the first Gulf War.

They have also unveiled a mini railway and brought in equipment from adventure play area Muddy Boots, which closed in 2023.

