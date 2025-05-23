Two sides of same BMW look very different after Dundee car fire

Two sides of the same BMW look unrecognisable after a car fire in Dundee.

Police have launched an investigation after the fire on Crathie Place in Douglas in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Images show one side of the blue vehicle untouched by the blaze, while the other side has been completely gutted.

Emergency services were called to the fire shortly before 1am on Thursday.

Police were in attendance at the scene on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call came at 12.57am on Thursday, May 22.

“It was one car well alight and Police Scotland were informed but did not attend.

“We sent one appliance from Kingsway and had one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera in use.

“The fire was extinguished and the incident was left in the hands of the car’s owner as they waited for police to arrive.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Thursday, 22 May, 2025 we received a report of a vehicle on fire in Crathie Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Enquiries into the cause are ongoing.”