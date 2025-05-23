Two sides of same BMW look very different after Dundee car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two sides of same BMW look very different after Dundee car fire

One side of the blue BMW was untouched by the fire, while the other side has been completely gutted.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
One section of the vehicle looks untouched, while the other is burnt out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
One section of the vehicle looks untouched, while the other is burnt out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two sides of the same BMW look unrecognisable after a car fire in Dundee.

Police have launched an investigation after the fire on Crathie Place in Douglas in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Images show one side of the blue vehicle untouched by the blaze, while the other side has been completely gutted.

Emergency services were called to the fire shortly before 1am on Thursday.

One side of the car was untouched by the fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The other side of the BMW is unrecognisable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Police were in attendance at the scene on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call came at 12.57am on Thursday, May 22.

“It was one car well alight and Police Scotland were informed but did not attend.

“We sent one appliance from Kingsway and had one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera in use.

“The fire was extinguished and the incident was left in the hands of the car’s owner as they waited for police to arrive.”

The back of the vehicle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Thursday, 22 May, 2025 we received a report of a vehicle on fire in Crathie Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Enquiries into the cause are ongoing.”

