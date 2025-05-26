Consultants to ‘explore options’ for future of Stirling’s Albert Halls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultants to ‘explore options’ for future of Stirling’s Albert Halls

The B-listed arts and conference venue was opened 192 years ago.

By Alex Watson
The venue on Dumbarton Road has hosted live performances for nearly 200 years. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock
A consultancy firm has been hired by Stirling Council to assist with “exploring improvements” for the city’s Albert Halls.

The local authority says Ove Arup and Partners Limited has been brought in to look into potential options for the future of the category B-listed arts and conference venue.

The company describes itself as “a global consultancy of designers, engineers and consultants who guide, plan, and design the future of the built environment.”

It was the only business to apply for the Albert Halls consultancy contract, which Stirling Council valued at £34,133.20.

Ove Arup and Partners has 17 offices across the UK, and its Edinburgh-based team is working on the Stirling project.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Consultants are supporting ongoing work that is exploring a range of potential options for improvements to The Albert Halls, Stirling, via funding from the City Region Deal.”

Consultants will be looking at ways to improve the Albert Halls. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock

Smith Museum review report still outstanding

Another external consultancy firm, Glamis Consultancy, was previously hired by Stirling Council to conduct a review of the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, sometimes known as The Smith, for a separate improvement project linked to the City Region Deal.

This was completed in autumn 2024, and an action plan is expected to be presented to council members in June.

However, at a full council meeting in early May, councillors expressed concern over the length of time the review process was taking, as well as the consultancy costs.

The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum is also currently under review by a consultancy firm. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Opened in October 1833, the Albert Halls on Dumbarton Road were purpose-built as a concert hall.

It has capacity for more than 700 people in its Main Hall.

Prior to its opening, The Smith was used to stage live performances.

The Albert Halls were designed by local architect William Simpson, and were originally known as the New Public Halls.

