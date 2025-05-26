Consultants to ‘explore options’ for future of Stirling’s Albert Halls

A consultancy firm has been hired by Stirling Council to assist with “exploring improvements” for the city’s Albert Halls.

The local authority says Ove Arup and Partners Limited has been brought in to look into potential options for the future of the category B-listed arts and conference venue.

The company describes itself as “a global consultancy of designers, engineers and consultants who guide, plan, and design the future of the built environment.”

It was the only business to apply for the Albert Halls consultancy contract, which Stirling Council valued at £34,133.20.

Ove Arup and Partners has 17 offices across the UK, and its Edinburgh-based team is working on the Stirling project.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Consultants are supporting ongoing work that is exploring a range of potential options for improvements to The Albert Halls, Stirling, via funding from the City Region Deal.”

Smith Museum review report still outstanding

Another external consultancy firm, Glamis Consultancy, was previously hired by Stirling Council to conduct a review of the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, sometimes known as The Smith, for a separate improvement project linked to the City Region Deal.

This was completed in autumn 2024, and an action plan is expected to be presented to council members in June.

However, at a full council meeting in early May, councillors expressed concern over the length of time the review process was taking, as well as the consultancy costs.

Opened in October 1833, the Albert Halls on Dumbarton Road were purpose-built as a concert hall.

It has capacity for more than 700 people in its Main Hall.

Prior to its opening, The Smith was used to stage live performances.

The Albert Halls were designed by local architect William Simpson, and were originally known as the New Public Halls.

