2 people taken to hospital after crash on Alyth to Blairgowrie road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the Alyth to Blairgowrie Road.

The collision happened just after 1pm on Friday on the A926 Alyth Road, near Halfway House.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services, including two ambulances and a trauma team attended.

Two people were transported to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this stage.

Two taken to hospital after Alyth Road crash

An eyewitness told The Courier: “Police and ambulance arrived shortly after it happened.

“It looked like two lorries were stuck behind the crash and whatever had happened stayed on the road.

“It wasn’t a car going into one of the fields, which has happened before on that road.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1:17pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A926, Alyth Road.

“Two ambulances, a trauma team, and a special operations response team (SORT ) were dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”