Main road near Cupar closed after two-car crash

A main road near Cupar was closed after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the A91 near Bow of Fife shortly before 3pm on Friday.

Police shut the road between the village and Melville Lodges Roundabout for nearly two hours.

Firefighters assisted paramedics at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a two-car crash on the A91.

“We received the call at 2.55pm from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist at the scene and firefighters assisted paramedics in making the scene safe.

“We sent two appliances, one from Newburgh and one from Cupar.

“Firefighters left the scene at 4.50pm.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.