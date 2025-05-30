Fife Planning Ahead: Glamping plan with shepherds’ huts and Aberdour housing

Former council offices in Dunfermline city centre could be transformed into flats.

Plans for the disused building at 4-8 Abbott Street include six private flats.

The listed three-storey building, near Carnegie Library and Galleries, will remain the same on the outside, with all work being done internally.

The former registry office dates from the early 1900s but has been empty for 20 years.

New Aberdour housing plan

A proposal has been lodged for a new housing development in Aberdour.

If approved, Carolina Construction Ltd will build 12 houses at the village’s western end, off Inverkeithing Road.

A separate Aberdour development for 186 homes was approved for the Hillside School site earlier this month.

North Queensferry hotel roof repairs

The owner of the Albert Hotel, in North Queensferry, wants to replace the roof amid ongoing leaks.

Water ingress has damaged plaster inside the building and the proposal would ensure it is watertight.

The hotel, closed since 2017, was the subject of a failed community takeover bid two years ago, under the Land Reform Act.

Glamping plan for former Muddy Boots

The former play centre at Muddy Boots could become a glamping site with shepherds’ huts.

Balmalcolm Farm owners have applied for permission for six huts for overnight guests, tent pitches, eight motorhome pitches and EV charging points.

They describe the huts as “high end”, each containing a sleeping area and small kitchenette.

All toilet and wash facilities will be housed in a separate communal building.

The application adds: “This small-scale sustainable development will provide subtle and discreet countryside accommodation for tourists.”

145-acre Cupar solar farm

Plans for a large solar farm with 58,000 panels have now been submitted for farmland west of Cupar.

Balance Power says the 145-acre array at Over Rankeilour will take in land belonging to three farmers.

The company reduced the size of the development by 20% following public feedback earlier this year.

If approved, solar farm will take nine months to construct and will be in place for 40 years.

