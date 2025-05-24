144-mile diversion for overnight road closure on A93 near Glenshee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
144-mile diversion for overnight road closure on A93 near Glenshee

The A93 between The Hut and Broughdearg will be closed overnight from Sunday, May 25, for 10 days.

By Lucy Scarlett
Old Military Road.
The A93 will be closed for 10 days between The Hut and Broughdearg. Image: Google Maps

There is a 144-mile diversion in place for an overnight road closure near Glenshee.

The A93, Old Military Road, will be closed overnight between The Hut and Broughdearg from Sunday, May 25.

Essential carriageway works require the road to be closed between 8pm and 6am, from Sunday to Thursday, for 10 nights.

The road will remain open over the weekend from 6am Friday, May 30, until 8pm Sunday, June 1.

144-mile diversion for Glenshee road closure

The diversion in place carries traffic down the A93 to Blairgowrie, along the A926 towards Kirriemuir, up the A90 to Stonehaven, along the A957 to Banchory, and back to the A93.

This route is repeated in reverse for traffic heading southbound on the A93.

While some drivers may choose to travel on more minor roads, this is the official diversion.

Road closure diversion.
The official diversion takes traffic to Stonehaven. Image: Google Maps
Diversion from council.
The diversion in place from Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A Facebook post from Perth and Kinross Council read: “As part of the above of works, we also intend to undertake carriageway patching between Binzean and Slochnacraig on Sunday, May 25, during the road closure times.

“These works are required in preparation of carriageway surface dressing works planned from Friday, June 6, for one day, weather permitting.

“The surface dressing workings will be conducted under stop/go traffic management with short delays to be expected.

“We will post updates if there are any changes to the closure times and the works advisory signage will be updated. Thank you for your patience.”

Conversation