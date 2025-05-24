144-mile diversion for overnight road closure on A93 near Glenshee

There is a 144-mile diversion in place for an overnight road closure near Glenshee.

The A93, Old Military Road, will be closed overnight between The Hut and Broughdearg from Sunday, May 25.

Essential carriageway works require the road to be closed between 8pm and 6am, from Sunday to Thursday, for 10 nights.

The road will remain open over the weekend from 6am Friday, May 30, until 8pm Sunday, June 1.

144-mile diversion for Glenshee road closure

The diversion in place carries traffic down the A93 to Blairgowrie, along the A926 towards Kirriemuir, up the A90 to Stonehaven, along the A957 to Banchory, and back to the A93.

This route is repeated in reverse for traffic heading southbound on the A93.

While some drivers may choose to travel on more minor roads, this is the official diversion.

A Facebook post from Perth and Kinross Council read: “As part of the above of works, we also intend to undertake carriageway patching between Binzean and Slochnacraig on Sunday, May 25, during the road closure times.

“These works are required in preparation of carriageway surface dressing works planned from Friday, June 6, for one day, weather permitting.

“The surface dressing workings will be conducted under stop/go traffic management with short delays to be expected.

“We will post updates if there are any changes to the closure times and the works advisory signage will be updated. Thank you for your patience.”

