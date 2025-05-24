Woman, 22, reported missing from Bridge of Allan, found safe and well

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Bridge of Allan since Thursday has been found safe and well by police.

Lucy Devine, 22, was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday, May 22, in the Abercromby Drive area of the town.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of thin build, and has long hair with pink dye through it.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a purple dress with black tights, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Police have traced the Bridge of Allan woman

Police issued a public appeal as efforts to trace the missing woman intensified.

Now, Police Scotland has confirmed that the missing woman has been traced safe and well.

It also thanked the public for its help in the search.