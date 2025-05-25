EXCLUSIVE: Inside weekend police patrol keeping Dunfermline streets safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside weekend police patrol keeping Dunfermline streets safe

Knife threats, car crashes, missing people and even an abandoned snake - all in a night's work for Fife cops.

Officers 'on the beat' close to the Abbey in Dunfermline.
Officers 'on the beat' close to the Abbey in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Knife threats, car crashes, missing people, and even an abandoned snake were all in a night’s work for police in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Courier was given exclusive access to join a night patrol to observe how frontline officers tackle crime as it occurs.

Sergeant Fraser Simpson was amongst the senior officers overseeing the night’s response teams.

Officers were tasked with covering Dunfermline city centre, as well as a stretch of south-west Fife from Aberdour to Kincardine.

Police teams covering south west Fife from Aberdour to Kincardine

Incidents are prioritised in order of risk on what is known as the ‘stack’ – a constantly evolving list of calls.

Priority incidents – usually 999 emergency calls – are known as ‘immediates’ and will see officers dispatched without delay.

Sergeant Dale Hendry, in black, briefs officers during the weekend police shift in Dunfermline.
Sergeant Dale Hendry, in black, briefs officers during the weekend police shift in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Officers briefed on incoming Dunfermline incidents and calls.
Officers briefed on incoming Dunfermline incidents and calls. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, less time-sensitive incidents – called ‘prompts’ will be lower down the stack.

The first ‘immediate’ for officers came in at around 6.30pm.

Reports of a domestic dispute having quickly escalated at a property in Oakley.

Information suggested a man was at large in the village armed with both a baseball bat and a kitchen knife.

All available units were immediately dispatched to the area, as a description of the suspect was radioed to officers.

With an obvious potential risk to the public, units were also called from surrounding areas to assist.

Arriving in Oakley, it was immediately clear how seriously the incident was being treated, with numerous police vehicles searching for the suspect.

Oakley knife incident was main priority

As the search continued, new intelligence suggested the suspect had returned to a local pub before heading to a family member’s home.

As the incident was de-escalated, it was time for Sergeant Simpson to swing by two of Dunfermline’s anti-social hot-spots.

Sergeant Simpson checks out Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour.
Sergeant Simpson checks out Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour. Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson
Sergeant Fraser Simpson paroling the Oakley streets in search of a suspect.
Sergeant Fraser Simpson, patrolling the Oakley streets in search of a suspect. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

In recent weeks, Calais Muir Wood – an area of woodland has been plagued by deliberate and damaging wildfires.

Police patrols have been increased in a bid to deter youths and to apprehend any known troublemakers.

In addition, regular patrols are in place to cover Dunfermline bus station, another magnet for youth disorder within the city centre.

Sergeant Simpson said a number of key areas had been added to patrols as police stepped up efforts to tackle the problems.

He said: “We found that combustible rubbish was being taken from the bins of local businesses and used to start fires at Calais Muir woods.

Anti-social hot-spots targeted with police patrols

“We’ve liaised with businesses over bin storage and with the added patrols, it’s stated to have a positive effect on the problem.”

Recent anti-social behaviour at local beaches as well as at Dunfermline bus station has also been a concern for police.

Police officers engaging with clubbers in Dunfermline.
Police officers engaging with clubbers in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Officers with club goes outside Life nightclub in Dunfermline.
Officers with club goes outside Life nightclub in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

A regular police presence has been maintained throughout the evening patrols to nip any issues before they escalate.

At 9pm, Sergeant Dale Hendry, took time out from prioritising the night’s calls to oversee an officer briefing.

As well as updating officers on ongoing incidents, information was shared on a variety of wanted individuals, including those wanted for outstanding offences, escaped prisoners, and recently returned offenders to the Dunfermline area.

Shortly after, a call was received about a female in the town park threatening to commit suicide.

An immediate response was triggered with the priority to locate the individual as soon as possible.

It was another example of the type of demands put on officers during a typical shift.

Visible police presence in Dunfermline city centre

A strong, visible officer presence on the streets of Dunfermline, with officers speaking with revellers, door staff and landlords is also seen as of paramount importance.

A high-visibility police presence was maintained throughout the night in Dunfermline.
A high-visibility police presence was maintained throughout the night in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Police prioritise calls during a mid-evening briefing at Dunfermline station.
Police prioritise calls during a mid-evening briefing at Dunfermline station. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

Two recent assaults in the town linked to venues meant a high-profile uniformed presence

And the night’s strangest call – the discovery of a box containing an abandoned snake on a residential street.

A call to the relevant animal welfare organisation sorted the problem.

It also meant relief for Sergeant Simpson, glad that the reptile was not required to be brought into Dunfermline police station.

By midnight, the Courier’s stint was over, but for police, the work continues through the night.

From car crashes and immediate priority vulnerable missing persons, to reports of a woman having taken a knife from behind the counter at a takeaway, the calls kept on coming.

