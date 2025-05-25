EXCLUSIVE: Inside weekend police patrol keeping Dunfermline streets safe

Knife threats, car crashes, missing people, and even an abandoned snake were all in a night’s work for police in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Courier was given exclusive access to join a night patrol to observe how frontline officers tackle crime as it occurs.

Sergeant Fraser Simpson was amongst the senior officers overseeing the night’s response teams.

Officers were tasked with covering Dunfermline city centre, as well as a stretch of south-west Fife from Aberdour to Kincardine.

Police teams covering south west Fife from Aberdour to Kincardine

Incidents are prioritised in order of risk on what is known as the ‘stack’ – a constantly evolving list of calls.

Priority incidents – usually 999 emergency calls – are known as ‘immediates’ and will see officers dispatched without delay.

Meanwhile, less time-sensitive incidents – called ‘prompts’ will be lower down the stack.

The first ‘immediate’ for officers came in at around 6.30pm.

Reports of a domestic dispute having quickly escalated at a property in Oakley.

Information suggested a man was at large in the village armed with both a baseball bat and a kitchen knife.

All available units were immediately dispatched to the area, as a description of the suspect was radioed to officers.

With an obvious potential risk to the public, units were also called from surrounding areas to assist.

Arriving in Oakley, it was immediately clear how seriously the incident was being treated, with numerous police vehicles searching for the suspect.

Oakley knife incident was main priority

As the search continued, new intelligence suggested the suspect had returned to a local pub before heading to a family member’s home.

As the incident was de-escalated, it was time for Sergeant Simpson to swing by two of Dunfermline’s anti-social hot-spots.

In recent weeks, Calais Muir Wood – an area of woodland has been plagued by deliberate and damaging wildfires.

Police patrols have been increased in a bid to deter youths and to apprehend any known troublemakers.

In addition, regular patrols are in place to cover Dunfermline bus station, another magnet for youth disorder within the city centre.

Sergeant Simpson said a number of key areas had been added to patrols as police stepped up efforts to tackle the problems.

He said: “We found that combustible rubbish was being taken from the bins of local businesses and used to start fires at Calais Muir woods.

Anti-social hot-spots targeted with police patrols

“We’ve liaised with businesses over bin storage and with the added patrols, it’s stated to have a positive effect on the problem.”

Recent anti-social behaviour at local beaches as well as at Dunfermline bus station has also been a concern for police.

A regular police presence has been maintained throughout the evening patrols to nip any issues before they escalate.

At 9pm, Sergeant Dale Hendry, took time out from prioritising the night’s calls to oversee an officer briefing.

As well as updating officers on ongoing incidents, information was shared on a variety of wanted individuals, including those wanted for outstanding offences, escaped prisoners, and recently returned offenders to the Dunfermline area.

Shortly after, a call was received about a female in the town park threatening to commit suicide.

An immediate response was triggered with the priority to locate the individual as soon as possible.

It was another example of the type of demands put on officers during a typical shift.

Visible police presence in Dunfermline city centre

A strong, visible officer presence on the streets of Dunfermline, with officers speaking with revellers, door staff and landlords is also seen as of paramount importance.

Two recent assaults in the town linked to venues meant a high-profile uniformed presence

And the night’s strangest call – the discovery of a box containing an abandoned snake on a residential street.

A call to the relevant animal welfare organisation sorted the problem.

It also meant relief for Sergeant Simpson, glad that the reptile was not required to be brought into Dunfermline police station.

By midnight, the Courier’s stint was over, but for police, the work continues through the night.

From car crashes and immediate priority vulnerable missing persons, to reports of a woman having taken a knife from behind the counter at a takeaway, the calls kept on coming.