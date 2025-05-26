Families forge transatlantic bonds on back of century-old Angus war horse story

The astonishing story of a First World War army officer and his trusted mount continues to bridge the generations in Angus and America.

In 2021, the remarkable tale of Captain Alexander Wallace and his chestnut mare, Vic, came to light.

Their journey stretched from the tranquil farmland of the Angus coast to the horror of Flanders’ fields, and home again.

It was uncovered by Montrose Air Station Museum volunteers Sian Brewis and her late husband, Michael.

Their detective work unearthed a story of how the elegant horse was selected by Capt. Wallace’s father – and Arbroath vet – to go into battle with his beloved son.

Together, the pair survived the war.

Capt. Wallace was twice mentioned in dispatches and awarded the Military Cross for bravery.

Vic was the only one of more than 130 Royal Field Artillery horses from the Forfarshire battery to return home.

Capt. Wallace’s fondness for the mare saw him ensure his brother bought her at auction.

On May 10 1919 at Aldridge’s Repository in London, the faithful steed was secured for the sum of 45 guineas.

Fate then brought them together on a London railway platform as the officer was returning from leave just as the horse was starting her journey home.

Decorated Angus Army Captain moved to US

He emigrated to America and worked as an engineer. Capt. Wallace died in 1977.

But Sandy, as he was known to his family, remained in touch with the McGregor farming family who gave Vic the life she deserved.

On Saturday, those two families met at the air station museum for the first time to add the latest layers to the story of Montrose’s War Horse.

These include the gift of the Capt. Wallace’s war diaries, brought from America by his grandchildren, John and Jeanne.

It was a return visit to Angus for John, who made a poignant trip in 2022 to see the permanent display in honour of his grandfather. It features the soldier’s tunic and medals.

The US guests have also gifted the museum their forebear’s cigar case.

It is inscribed with the list of battle names Captain Wallace and Vic saw action in, including Festubert, the Somme, Amiens, Ypres and Passchendaele.

Also there were Dave McGregor and his sister, Shona, the great-grandchildren of Mains of Rossie farmer William McGregor.

The Angus family previously donated letters Alexander and William sent to each other in the post-war years. Those detailed Vic’s war history, and in response Captain Wallace received updates on his companion.

It was a special moment 106 years on from the friendship formed over the beautiful mare.

Families share treasured tie to Angus war horse

The two families said it was an “amazing” experience to finally meet, having each separately held Vic’s story close to their hearts for a century until the Sian and Michael Brewis brought the pieces together.

And the Montrose display now also includes a prized photograph of Vic and one of her foals at Rossie in 1920.

Sian said: “When the story was revealed four years ago we thought it was incredible.

“To have the families together and now hold these other special items in our hands is just amazing.”

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers accepted the latest donations on behalf of the air station museum.

“This event is one of the most poignant occasions I have had the honour to attend,” she said.

“Today completes the historic record of Captain Wallace and his loyal and trusted companion, Vic who endured the most horrific battles imaginable.”