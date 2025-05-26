Families forge transatlantic bonds on back of century-old Angus war horse story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families forge transatlantic bonds on back of century-old Angus war horse story

The connection to First World War Army Captain Alexander Wallace and his loyal mount, Vic, has spanned generations in Angus and America.

By Graham Brown
The Wallace and McGregor families met at Montrose Air Station museum, where the story of war horse Vic is on display. Image: Paul Reid
The Wallace and McGregor families met at Montrose Air Station museum, where the story of war horse Vic is on display. Image: Paul Reid

The astonishing story of a First World War army officer and his trusted mount continues to bridge the generations in Angus and America.

In 2021, the remarkable tale of Captain Alexander Wallace and his chestnut mare, Vic, came to light.

Their journey stretched from the tranquil farmland of the Angus coast to the horror of Flanders’ fields, and home again.

Angus First World War Army Captain Alexander Wallace and war horse Vic.
Captain Alexander Wallace and War Horse Vic. Image: Montrose Air Station Museum

It was uncovered by Montrose Air Station Museum volunteers Sian Brewis and her late husband, Michael.

Their detective work unearthed a story of how the elegant horse was selected by Capt. Wallace’s father – and Arbroath vet – to go into battle with his beloved son.

Together, the pair survived the war.

Capt. Wallace was twice mentioned in dispatches and awarded the Military Cross for bravery.

Montrose Air Station researcher Sian Brewis with a photo of war horse Vic.
Sian Brewis with a photo of war horse Vic and foal. Image: Paul Reid

Vic was the only one of more than 130 Royal Field Artillery horses from the Forfarshire battery to return home.

Capt. Wallace’s fondness for the mare saw him ensure his brother bought her at auction.

On May 10 1919 at Aldridge’s Repository in London, the faithful steed was secured for the sum of 45 guineas.

Fate then brought them together on a London railway platform as the officer was returning from leave just as the horse was starting her journey home.

Decorated Angus Army Captain moved to US

He emigrated to America and worked as an engineer. Capt. Wallace died in 1977.

But Sandy, as he was known to his family, remained in touch with the McGregor farming family who gave Vic the life she deserved.

On Saturday, those two families met at the air station museum for the first time to add the latest layers to the story of Montrose’s War Horse.

These include the gift of the Capt. Wallace’s war diaries, brought from America by his grandchildren, John and Jeanne.

Angus war horse memorabilia gifted to Montrose air station museum.
Captain Wallace’s granddaughter Jeanne (left) presents the war diaries to Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers. Image: Paul Reid

It was a return visit to Angus for John, who made a poignant trip in 2022 to see the permanent display in honour of his grandfather. It features the soldier’s tunic and medals.

The US guests have also gifted the museum their forebear’s cigar case.

It is inscribed with the list of battle names Captain Wallace and Vic saw action in, including Festubert, the Somme, Amiens, Ypres and Passchendaele.

Angus war horse items added to Montrose air museum collection.
John Wallace speaks at the Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre event. Image: Paul Reid

Also there were Dave McGregor and his sister, Shona, the great-grandchildren of Mains of Rossie farmer William McGregor.

The Angus family previously donated letters Alexander and William sent to each other in the post-war years. Those detailed Vic’s war history, and in response Captain Wallace received updates on his companion.

It was a special moment 106 years on from the friendship formed over the beautiful mare.

Families share treasured tie to Angus war horse

The two families said it was an “amazing” experience to finally meet, having each separately held Vic’s story close to their hearts for a century until the Sian and Michael Brewis brought the pieces together.

And the Montrose display now also includes a prized photograph of Vic and one of her foals at Rossie in 1920.

Sian said: “When the story was revealed four years ago we thought it was incredible.

Angus war horse Vic and foal.
War horse Vic and her foal at Mains of Rossie in the post-war years. Image: Montrose Air Station Museum

“To have the families together and now hold these other special items in our hands is just amazing.”

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers accepted the latest donations on behalf of the air station museum.

“This event is one of the most poignant occasions I have had the honour to attend,” she said.

“Today completes the historic record of Captain Wallace and his loyal and trusted companion, Vic who endured the most horrific battles imaginable.”

